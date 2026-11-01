GAA Final Results: Sarsfields, Fr Caseys, and Dunloy Claim Titles

Sarsfields, Fr Caseys, and Dunloy Cuchulainns secure senior championships in Ireland and Antrim. Review final scores, key scorers, and match highlights from Sunday's decisive games.

Sarsfields claimed their first Kildare senior football championship title since 2019 with a narrow four-point victory over Maynooth at Cedral St Conleth's Park on Sunday. The Newbridge-based club concluded a seven-year drought for major glory, effectively ending Maynooth's hopes in their inaugural final appearance since 1916. The match ended with a final scoreline of 1-14 to 1-10 in favor of Sarsfields.

Key Moments in Kildare Final

The first half was tightly contested, with the sides level at 0-6 apiece at the break. Sarsfields seized control after the interval, driven by a crucial 48th-minute goal from Con Kavanagh. Shea Ryan led the team's scoring charge with four points, while Paddy Ryan scored a late point for Maynooth. Despite the late push, Sarsfields held on to secure the win.

Also read Limerick Win Nine Hurling All-Stars as Galway Take Three

Limerick Champions Crowned

Elsewhere in Ireland, Fr Caseys were crowned Limerick senior football champions for the first time in two decades. The Abbeyfeale side defeated Kildimo-Pallaskenry by a score of 0-16 to 2-8 at Mick Neville Park. This victory marks their first title since 2006, ending a long wait for local supporters.

Fr Caseys led 0-8 to 0-6 at halftime and maintained their advantage in the second half. Although Kildimo-Pallaskenry scored two goals through Paudi Hartigan and Cathal Downes, Fr Caseys kept the scoreboard moving. Kildimo-Pallaskenry were contesting their first-ever final, while this was the 26th final appearance for Fr Caseys, allowing their experience to shine through. Ronan Quirke topped the scores with 0-6, supported by a strong defensive effort.

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Dunloy Reign Supreme in Antrim

In an emotional Antrim senior hurling championship final, Dunloy Cuchullains defeated Ruairi Og Cushendall with a score of 1-19 to 1-13. This victory marks their first title since 2022 and their 17th overall. Ciaran Elliot's goal in the 17th minute provided a solid foundation, helping Dunloy lead 1-11 to 0-9 at halftime.

Ruairi Og Cushendall fought back with a major from Neil McManus, a former Antrim star who contributed 1-2 points. However, Conal Cunning led Dunloy's attack with 0-11, including 0-5 from open play, securing the win. The match was preceded by a minute's silence for Ciara Mageean, who passed away at age 34 on Sunday. Her aunt, Edel Mason, formerly played camogie for Dunloy.

Victory Honors Struggling Champion

Conal Cunning gave an emotional post-match interview, highlighting the impact of Ciara Mageean and Eunan Curry, a Dunloy minor player recently diagnosed with cancer. These events brought perspective to the team's pressures. Cunning noted that while hurling is a central part of life, there are bigger concerns. The resilience shown by those affected by tragedy motivated the squad to enjoy their well-deserved victory.