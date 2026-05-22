GAA Football Championship Format Praised for Fairness and Democratic Nature

The new format of the Gaelic Athletic Association football championship has been praised for its fairness and democratic nature, offering a group stage, followed by a straight knockout stage with the added element of the open draw. This new format seems to tick plenty of the boxes, offering a fair and exciting competition.

The new format of the Gaelic Athletic Association ( GAA ) football championship has been praised for its fairness and democratic nature . The switch from the previous system to a Super-8 plus open draw format has been well-received by players, teams, and fans.

The new format offers a group stage, followed by a straight knockout stage, with the added element of the open draw, which provides a degree of unpredictability. This new format seems to tick plenty of the boxes, offering a fair and exciting competition. The GAA has gone from sticking 15 players behind the ball to opening up the whole game, creating more opportunities for smaller counties to compete.

The game is better, and it's also more democratic, which was not expected. The old ways of the game, with big teams murdering small ones, have been debunked.

Therefore, it feels like things are in a good place with the GAA football championship





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GAA Gaelic Athletic Association Football Championship Super-8 Format Open Draw Group Stage Knockout Stage Democratic Nature Fairness Gaelic Football Sport

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