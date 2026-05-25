GAA Paywalls Spark Controversy Over Free TV Coverage

The GAA’s move to show Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC tie between Kerry and Donegal behind a paywall has sparked controversy over free TV coverage, with many asserting that it is unfair to expect viewers to pay for sports content they can watch for free.

The ever-rumbling debate of paywalls in Gaelic games bubbled up once again with news that Saturday's All-Ireland SFC tie between Kerry and Donegal would be shown on GAA + rather than free-to-air TV.

The conversation about sport and paywalls is complicated by our neediness and our sense of entitlement. In an era of saturation coverage of the big beast sports, nobody expects to miss something they want to see. As consumers, we have come to regard access as a right. Outrage flares up on a case-by-case basis, but not on equal terms.

On Saturday, quote three of the big beast sports each staged a hugely attractive event behind a paywall, Rugby’s and Bordeaux Bègles was available on ITV4 — if you were already paying for a subscription TV platform, and had the sorcery to tune it in — but it has not appeared on Irish terrestrial television this season. There was no uproar.

Fine Gael senator Mike Kenneally, from Kerry, called for the GAA to be hauled before the Oireachtas sports committee to explain this latest scheduling atrocity and buttressed his remarks with a familiar paean to the GAA’s foot soldiers. Joey Carbery set for Leinster return, Ulster had eyes on the wrong prize: What we learned from the European finalsLeinster face the frightful thought that Bordeaux’s best may be yet to come.

There is something fundamentally unfair about asking lifelong supporters, many of whom gave decades of voluntary service to the GAA, to now take out another subscription just to watch their own county team in championship season, said Kenneally. In response, Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue — from Donegal — described the situation as “unfortunate” and “really challenging,” while also saying that it wasn’t his business to tell the GAA which games should be exempted from their streaming service.

But if it was a so-called scandal that the Kerry-Donegal game was behind a paywall, why was there no condemnation of the Leinster game being on a subscription channel too. Leinster's Champions Cup final against Bordeaux Bègles was not televised on free-to-air television in Ireland. The GAA has the most feted and name-checked volunteers in Irish sport, but everyone’s time has the same value.

Every sport, including the ones with a professional elite such as rugby or soccer, depends on grassroots volunteers. The GAA people that Kenneally hailed for “giving up their weekends and their evenings” make those sacrifices in rugby too, and soccer, and every other sport under the sun. If there is an argument against paywalls, it is not that it somehow punishes volunteers. The people who make time to serve in clubs or help with teams have other motives.

The feeling of belonging or being part of a cause is the common source of gratification. Nobody expects any other pay-off. The attitudes of GAA people towards paywalls, though, is conflicted and selective. On the previous weekend, there was predictable uproar when the Tipperary-Clare game in the Munster hurling championship, a knockout match in all but name, was only available on GAA+ But the curtain raiser that evening in Thurles was also behind a paywall.

The Munster senior camogie final between Tipperary and Waterford was broadcast exclusively on Clubber, a hugely successful streaming service that sprang up during the Covid pandemic. For a variety of reasons, there were no complaints about that. Nobody said a word in the Dáil. Outside of All-Ireland finals, intercounty camogie struggles to attract a national audience and only a handful of its games every year are broadcast live on RTÉ.

Clubber specialises in games of niche interest — most of them club matches, but schools’ games too. It is a terrific service that has many admirers, but it is not free: it is a commercial enterprise. By broadcasting a game such as the Munster camogie final they were serving a small audience, some of whom might not have wanted to pay the jacked-up ticket price for being part of a double-header with a men’s game.

Nobody gives out about Clubber, though, or the other streaming services that are covering local GAA games around the country. Everybody understands that for the convenience of staying at home and watching the match on a laptop, a phone, or a digital telly, there must be a price. There is no blowback; instead, people regard it as a valuable service to the GAA public. What people want for free are high-profile games of general interest.

It feels like there used to be more of them once upon a time, and that’s true





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GAA Paywalls Football Donegal Kerry Broadcast Streaming Volunteer Entitlement Market Deserve A Fair Share.

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