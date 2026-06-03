GAA President Jarlath Burns says association is preparing for €1 million financial hit due to championship restructuring

GAA President Jarlath Burns says the association is preparing for a €1 million financial hit due to the restructuring of the football championship. However, he believes the change is worth it and claims that the current championship format, along with accompanying advisory groups, will prevent future major changes to the games.

GAA President Jarlath Burns says the association is preparing for a €1 million financial hit due to the restructuring of the football championship . However, he believes the change is worth it and claims that the current championship format, along with accompanying advisory groups , will prevent future major changes to the games.

Burns made these comments at the launch of the All-Ireland SFC in Trim, County Meath. He also addressed various other issues, including the Ger Brennan ban and the lack of punishment meted out to Jim McGuinness following a similar incident during Donegal's All-Ireland SFC tie against Kerry. Burns insisted that the rules were applied correctly in these cases, but agreed that no manager should be putting their hands on a rival player or mentor.

He suggested that if managers stayed off the field and allowed the referee and players to do their business, incidents like these would not have occurred. Burns also discussed the possibility of further rule changes in football and hurling, stating that they are likely to be minimal.

However, he did suggest a new rule for football, where a line ball should accrue an advantage for the opposition. In addition, Burns poured cold water on recent reports that the 2027 National Hurling League final might be staged on the Tuesday night of Ryder Cup week in Limerick, as a promotional tool. He explained that the counties involved were not keen on this idea because it would interfere with their own club championships.

Instead, the Gaelic Players Association suggested an exhibition game, such as an interprovincial match, but Burns was skeptical about this idea as well. He also disagreed with the suggestion that the inter-county hurling season ends too early for counties eliminated from provincial championships in May. Burns reported positive news regarding the integration of the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie associations, which is supposed to happen in 2027.

He stated that the LGFA had presented a paper which is very interesting and is being negotiated, and that at the last meeting, the agreement of all the people in the room was reached. However, the people who are in that room, the steering group, are the presidents, the Ard Stiurthór, and Mary McAleese, who is the patron of the LGFA





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GAA Jarlath Burns Football Championship Restructuring Advisory Groups Rule Changes Exhibition Game Integration Of Associations

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