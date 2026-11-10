GAA Provincial Club Championships: Cuala Sarsfields Inagh-Kilnamona Matchups

RTÉ and TG4 broadcast GAA provincial club championship action next weekend featuring Cuala versus Sarsfields in Leinster and Inagh-Kilnamona against Thurles Sarsfields in Munster.

The Gaelic Athletic Association's provincial club championships return to television screens next weekend with live coverage from RTÉ and TG4. Fans in Ireland will have access to three high-stakes matches across Leinster, Munster, and Connacht.

Dublin champions Cuala are set to face Kildare's Sarsfields in the Leinster senior football quarter-final. This clash marks the opening of the provincial action on Saturday afternoon, with RTÉ cameras positioned at Parnell Park to capture the proceedings. Both teams enter this encounter with momentum from their respective county finals.

Also read Galway GAA Signs Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal for Pearse Stadium

Leinster Football Quarter-Final Details

Cuala advanced to this stage after securing a narrow two-point victory over Offaly's Tullamore in their provincial opener. The Dublin side demonstrated resilience in that contest, which set the tone for their campaign. Sarsfields, representing Kildare, arrived at Parnell Park after defeating Maynooth to claim the Kildare county title.

The match pits the Dublin metropolitan champions against the Kildare county champions in a battle for provincial supremacy. Both clubs have established themselves as dominant forces in their respective counties over the recent period. The winner of this fixture will secure their place in the Leinster semi-finals, advancing to the next round of the championship.

Advertisement

Munster Hurling Semi-Final Coverage

On Sunday afternoon, TG4 shifts its focus to the Munster senior hurling semi-final starting in Ennis. Clare newcomers Inagh-Kilnamona will take on Tipperary's Thurles Sarsfields in a highly anticipated contest. This matchup represents a clash between a club making their mark at this level and a traditional powerhouse.

Inagh-Kilnamona reached this stage by defeating Cork's Glen Rovers in the quarter-final. The Clare side has shown significant promise, overcoming a formidable Cork opponent to progress. Thurles Sarsfields recently won their first county senior title in nine years, adding a layer of historical significance to their performance this season.

Connacht Football Semi-Final Analysis

Later on Sunday, the TG4 coverage moves to the Connacht senior football semi-final. Galway's Salthill-Knocknacarra will face Roscommon's St Brigid's in this critical tie. Both sides demonstrated their quality in quarter-final action last weekend, ensuring they arrive at the semi-final stage with confidence.

Salthill-Knocknacarra overcame Leitrim's Ballinamore to progress in the competition. The Galway club has maintained a strong defensive record throughout the championship thus far. St Brigid's secured their place with a comfortable victory over Sligo's St Mary's in their previous encounter. The Roscommon side will look to replicate that dominant performance against a challenging Galway opposition.

Advertisement

Broadcast Schedule and Viewer Details

Live GAA provincial club championship action is scheduled across Saturday and Sunday. The Leinster senior football quarter-final featuring Cuala and Sarsfields is set for Saturday, 14 November. Viewers can tune into RTÉ for comprehensive coverage of this Dublin versus Kildare clash.

The Munster senior hurling semi-final and Connacht senior football semi-final are both scheduled for Sunday, 15 November. TG4 will provide live coverage of both matches. The hurling semi-final begins in Ennis, while the football semi-final follows later in the day. These broadcasts ensure that supporters across the island can follow the progress of their local clubs through the later stages of the provincial championships.