GAA Round 2 Draws Set After Weekend Fixtures

The eight remaining Round 1 fixtures this weekend will decide the teams for the All-Ireland SFC Round 2 draws, with winners entering Round 2A and losers Round 2B. The draws will determine who advances directly to the quarter-finals and who faces extra games.

The 2024 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with four remaining Round 1 fixtures that will determine the composition of the Round 2 draws.

The eight winners from Round 1 will advance to Round 2A, while the eight losers will enter Round 2B, with both draws scheduled to take place after the weekend games. Due to the June bank holiday, the draws will not be held on Monday as initially expected, but further details on the draw timing will be announced by the GAA.

This weekend's action begins on Saturday with Leinster champions Westmeath hosting Cavan at 5pm, followed by Ulster champions Armagh facing Derry at the Athletic Grounds at 7.15pm. On Sunday, Dublin renew their rivalry with Louth at 2.30pm, while Monaghan welcome Mayo to Clones at 4pm. The results of these matches will finalize the teams for the Round 2 draws. Already confirmed for Round 2A are Donegal, Galway, Cork, and Tyrone, who won their first-round fixtures last weekend.

Heading to Round 2B are Kerry, Kildare, Meath, and Roscommon after losing their opening games. The knockout format intensifies from here: the winners of Round 2A progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while the losers enter Round 3, where they will be drawn against the four winners from Round 2B. The four losers from Round 2B will be eliminated from the championship. Home advantage in all Round 2 pairings will be granted to the first team drawn.

The GAA's disciplinary process has also come under scrutiny following comments from Darragh Ó Sé regarding Jim McGuinness and David Clifford escaping sanctions, but the focus remains on the upcoming matches that will shape the race for Sam Maguire. Fans can expect intense battles as teams vie for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals, with every game now carrying higher stakes





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GAA All-Ireland SFC Round 2 Draw Football Championship Fixtures

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