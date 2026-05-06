GAA Star Lana Nolan Completes Half Marathon After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis, Raises Over €13,000

Lana Nolan, a 21-year-old GAA footballer and nursing student, overcame a stage four cancer diagnosis to complete the Dublin City Half Marathon, raising over €13,000 for the Irish Cancer Society. Her journey from diagnosis to recovery highlights her resilience and the support of her community.

Lana Nolan , a 21-year-old gifted GAA footballer from Glasnevin, has defied the odds after receiving a devastating stage four cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Despite undergoing emergency surgery to remove her appendix, where a tumour was discovered, Lana was further shocked to learn she had stage four cancer in her appendix and stage two cancer in her bowel.

The nursing student at DCU, who had previously represented her county at minor and Under-20 levels, was left reeling from the diagnosis, which came as a complete surprise. Following successful surgery to remove portions of her right colon and small intestine, Lana embarked on a remarkable journey of recovery and resilience. Recently, she completed the Dublin City Half Marathon in an impressive two hours and one minute, raising over €13,000 for the Irish Cancer Society through her GoFundMe page.

Reflecting on the experience, Lana described it as one of the hardest things she has ever faced, both mentally and physically. She shared that there were moments during the race when she thought she wouldn't finish, but her determination to run for the Irish Cancer Society kept her going. The overwhelming support from friends, family, and donors, who contributed over €13,000, left her in awe and deeply grateful.

Lana's health issues began in January when she experienced persistent numbness in her legs and felt unwell. Despite her lifelong commitment to fitness through football, she struggled during her nursing placement shifts, leading to the discovery of the tumour during her appendix surgery. The moment of diagnosis was particularly harrowing for Lana, who was alone and grappling with how to break the news to her parents.

She also worried about the impact on her nursing degree, as she had already missed placement due to her appendix surgery. Fortunately, Lana no longer requires treatment and has been cleared to return to the football field, where she plays for Ballymum Kickhams. Her fundraising efforts have been met with immense gratitude from the Irish Cancer Society, which provides free support and services to those affected by cancer.

Amy Nolan, the director of the Irish Cancer Society, praised Lana's resilience and highlighted the rarity of her diagnosis, as Neuroendocrine Tumour (NET) is typically found in individuals over 60. The society encourages young people to seek medical advice if they notice persistent changes or unusual symptoms, emphasizing the importance of early detection and peace of mind





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Lana Nolan GAA Footballer Stage Four Cancer Dublin City Half Marathon Irish Cancer Society

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