GAA Takes Legal Action Against Donegal Anti-Immigration Activist for Selling Unauthorized GAA Jersey

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has taken legal action against a Donegal anti-immigration activist, Niall McConnell, for selling an unauthorised Erin Go Bragh GAA jersey on the Irish Patriot Store website. McConnell frequently posts anti-immigration rhetoric online and is the leader of Síol na hÉireann, the self-styled ‘Pro-life Nationalist Party’.

A Donegal anti-immigration activist, Niall McConnell, is facing legal action from the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) for selling an unauthorised Erin Go Bragh GAA jersey on the Irish Patriot Store website.

McConnell, who has run in both local and general elections in Donegal on an anti-immigration platform without getting elected, advertised the jersey on social media using both the GAA’s name and AI images of Croke Park. The GAA has moved to prevent McConnell from using the term GAA, which is trademarked, and has sent a legal letter to him.

The GAA confirmed that they are currently in the process of taking action against McConnell for trademark and copyright infringement, as well as for exploiting the GAA’s logos and crests for his own commercial gain





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Gaelic Athletic Association Anti-Immigration Activist Niall Mcconnell Erin Go Bragh GAA Jersey Irish Patriot Store Website GAA Trademarks Anti-Immigration Rhetoric Síol Na Héireann Pro-Life Nationalist Party

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