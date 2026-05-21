GAA+ WILL HAVE 'PLUM GAMES' TO MAINTAIN CREDIBILITY

The Director of Communications Alan Milton expresses skepticism regarding GAA+'s potential to broadcast every inter-county game, and emphasizes the need for games of high billing or high attraction.

GAA+ SHOULD HAVE SOME ' PLUM GAMES ' TO REGAIN CREDIBILITY AS A SIGNIFICANT STREAMING PLATFORM, ALAN MILTON, THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE GAA, HAS SAID.

HAVING THE OPTION FOR CERTAIN INTER-COUNTY GAMES TO BE BROADCAST BY GAA+ IS A WAY FOR THE ASSOCIATION TO FUTURE-PROPICT ITS LIVE-COVERAGE OFFERING, ATTENDING TO THE NEEDS OF ITS AUDIENCE. THE ONGOING STREAMING SERVICE, FORMERLY KNOWN AS GAAGO, EXCLUSIVELY CARRIES 40 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES AND PROVIDES FIRST ACCESS TO MANY SATURDAY FIXTURES, INCLUDING TIPPERARY V CLARE LAST WEEKEND AND KERRY V DONEGAL THIS WEEKEND. GAA+ ALSO ALERTS ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS AND FEATURES HIGH-ATTENTION TV GAMES.

ALAN MILTON, WHILE DEMONSTRATING THAT GAA+ CANT JUST CARRY GAMES THAT ARE OF MODERATE INTEREST, WAS PLEASED THAT GAA+ BRINGS HIGH-ATTENTION GAMES RELEASING ON A CERTAIN PERIODICITY, DEPENDING ON THE GAMES SCHEDULE AND THE BnCOMUNICATION PACKAGE





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GAA+ Streaming Platform Plum Games Credibility High Billing Future-Proofing No Plans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Galway GAA Star, Sean Fitzgerald, May Participate in Love Island SpainGalway GAA star Sean Fitzgerald has left the Tribe county panel to potentially participate in the upcoming series of Love Island in Spain. While the exact date of his appearance remains unknown due to his sudden departure, the show's popularity, unexpected arrivals, and shifting loyalties suggest more unforgettable moments.

Read more »

Tragedy Strikes Local GAA Community as Young Player Dies in Car CrashA GAA player who was tragically killed in a car accident has been remembered fondly by his teammates, family, and friends. TheCollision occurred on an early morning, and despite the first responders' best efforts, Oisín was pronounced dead at the scene. No other passengers were present in the car, and Oisín is believed to have died suddenly at the age of 20, leaving behind a devastated club community and his loving family.

Read more »

Dublin GAA Supporters Questionable in Recent Performances, Westmeath Supporters Have Overnumbered ThemPat Spillane has criticized Dublin GAA fans for being vastly outnumbered by Westmeath supporters at the Leinster final, while diehard Dublin fans view the lack of blue jerseys as an 'all-time low' of a day in terms of support.

Read more »

GAA world mourning death of legend who 'dedicated decades of her life' to sportLiz Howard made history as the first Tipperary woman elected President of the Camogie Association and was also the first female analyst on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game

Read more »