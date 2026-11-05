Gadi Eisenkot Secures Majority Endorsement in Israeli Coalition Talks

Gadi Eisenkot received endorsements from 67 lawmakers to form a government, challenging Binyamin Netanyahu as President Yitzhak Herzog prepares to nominate a candidate on Sunday.

Gadi Eisenkot secured the endorsements of a majority of lawmakers on Thursday, marking a significant development in the ongoing effort to resolve Israel's political deadlock following the October 27th national election. Despite receiving nods from 67 of the 120 elected representatives, President Yitzhak Herzog cautioned that it remains unclear who will ultimately be tasked with forming a new coalition government. The president pledged to make a final nomination by Sunday after holding marathon consultations with faction leaders throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

The Mechanics of Coalition Formation

Once President Yitzhak Herzog nominates a candidate, that individual will have 28 days to attempt to forge a governing coalition, with the possibility of a 14-day extension if negotiations are ongoing. Binyamin Netanyahu will remain as prime minister of a caretaker government until a new coalition is successfully formed or until another election must be held, which is mandatory if no candidate succeeds within the allotted time. This procedural framework places immense pressure on the nominated candidate to bridge deep ideological divides within the Knesset.

Also read Israel Election Commission Confirms Netanyahus Defeat Amid Fraud Rebuttals

The election results presented a complex landscape with no single party or bloc holding an absolute majority. Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party won the most seats of any individual party, securing 27 seats in the 120-seat parliament. However, his broader religious-nationalist coalition gathered only 53 seats in total. This numerical reality underscores the difficulty of forming a stable government without incorporating parties from across the political spectrum.

Competing Visions and Stakeholder Positions

Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief leading an anti-Netanyahu coalition, garnered support from 67 lawmakers, including an unprecedented endorsement from two parties representing Israel's Arab minority. These Arab-led factions, which won a record 19 seats combined, backed Eisenkot despite his previous stance of ruling out governance with Arab parties. This support gives Eisenkot a comfortable numerical majority, though it introduces significant ideological challenges given his opposition to collaborating with these groups.

Advertisement

Conversely, Binyamin Netanyahu received endorsements from 46 lawmakers, a number that falls short of the majority required to govern independently. A major setback for the prime minister occurred when United Torah Judaism, a key ultra-Orthodox ally and part of his longstanding coalition, declined to recommend any candidate during the talks. This withdrawal weakens Netanyahu's prospects and highlights the fragmentation within the right-wing and religious blocks that have traditionally supported his tenure.

Impact on Democracy and Public Trust

The political stalemate has intensified tensions regarding the integrity of the democratic process, with Binyamin Netanyahu leveraging an investigation into possible vote tampering to cast doubt on the election results. He has accused Arab-led parties of stealing votes, a claim that critics argue is an attempt to undermine the outcome. The central election committee rejected these assertions, stating that the election's integrity had not been compromised, and Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg warned against shaking public trust during his meeting with President Herzog.

Justice Noam Sohlberg described the current situation as a real danger to democracy, emphasizing that peaceful transfer of power is a foundational principle. He praised the high voter turnout, particularly among the Arab minority, as a positive sign for the nation's health. Meanwhile, far-right allies of Binyamin Netanyahu, including national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have escalated rhetoric by calling for the immediate arrest and interrogation of Arab party leaders, further polarizing the national discourse.

President Yitzhak Herzog highlighted the presence of mutual vetoes between political blocs and within the blocs themselves as the primary reason for the uncertainty. He noted that while the consultation results appeared clear numerically, the ideological barriers to forming a functional government remain substantial. The president plans to hold personal talks with party leaders over the Israeli weekend, which runs from Friday to Saturday, before finalizing his decision.

Advertisement

As the deadline for nomination approaches, the stakes for Israeli democracy remain exceptionally high. The outcome of President Yitzhak Herzog's selection will determine whether Gadi Eisenkot or Binyamin Netanyahu receives the formal mandate to lead the next coalition. The coming days will be critical in assessing whether the identified candidate can overcome the deep divisions that have characterized the post-election period and secure a stable governing majority in the Knesset.