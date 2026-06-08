Gaelic Football Laochra: A New Hope for Irish Sport Simulation

Gaelic Football Laochra, developed by Buck Eejit Games, is the latest attempt to bring digital justice to the sport of Gaelic football. With the endorsement of Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Forker and the option to design your own kits, the game aims to capture the essence of Gaelic football and provide a more immersive experience for players.

With Gaelic Football Laochra, Belfast developer Buck Eejit tries to succeed where others have failed and do digital justice to the GAA - a unicorn in the sky up there with a Mayo All-Ireland or Waterford making it out of Munster in one piece.

Every time somebody new gives it a whirl, hopes are inevitably dashed and fans are left to down their controllers in disappointment. Forget Mayo for Sam - "GAA for PlayStation" is the perpetually unfulfilled pipe-dream for plugged-in Gaelic gamers.

The latest attempt to do digital justice to the sport is Gaelic Football Laochra by Belfast developer Buck Eejit Games, which arrives with enough bells and whistles to drown out a Pat Spillane rant on The Sunday Game from back in the day. These include the endorsement of Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Forker, who graces the cover art much as Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala do on EA Sports’ FC 26.

There is also a career mode and the option to design your own kits, so that you can create digital likenesses of your favourite club side. Mullahoran Dreadnoughts, your moment of glory is at hand. No matter how accomplished the finished product, a Gaelic football game is always a risky undertaking in that the potential audience is limited. And yet it turns out that Buck Eejit was tapping on an open door.

As soon as it was confirmed that the game would be coming out on PlayStation 5, it scorched its way to the top of the PS5 "Hot" charts and, following its release on May 28th, ranks among the most downloaded games in Ireland - and has also attracted a prominent following on PC storefront Steam.

"There’s plenty of interest. We’ve got nearly 29,000 followers on TikTok," says Peadar McMahon, Armagh supporter and technical director of Buck Eejit Games.

"We’re getting videos with half a million views and with 20,000 likes. These are great numbers we’re seeing.





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Gaelic Football Buck Eejit Games Playstation 5 Steam Tiktok Irish Sport Simulation Aidan Forker Career Mode Design Your Own Kits

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