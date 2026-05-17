Gaelic Football News: Loss to Westmeath confirmed, but reinforcements available for Louth

Stand-in manager Dean Rock confirmed that they lost Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne to a shoulder injury but said Con O'Callaghan, Lee Gannon, Colm Basquel and Eoin Murchan could all be available to face Louth. Rock explained that the loss to Westmeath was due to running out of energy in extra time.

Rock confirmed that they lost Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne to a shoulder injury but said Con O'Callaghan, Lee Gannon, Colm Basquel and Eoin Murchan could all be available to face Louth.

On why they lost to Westmeath, he agreed with the suggestion that they ran out of gas in extra time. Dean Rock, the stand-in manager, mentioned that Westmeath won a lot of the breaking ball and breaking ground battles. He also pointed out that they made improvements needed from them there but ultimately there's lots of facets of the game that they'll look back on and be hugely disappointed with.

But the lads just have to pick themselves up, as tough as it is because they have another game in two weeks





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Gaelic Football Loss Reforcements Running Out Of Gas Breaking Ball Kick Out Ground Battle

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