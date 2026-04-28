Gaelic Games Weekly Fixture Roundup: April 28th - May 3rd

A comprehensive overview of the upcoming Gaelic football and hurling championship fixtures across Ireland, including minor, U20, and senior competitions in Leinster, Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.

The upcoming week, spanning from April 28th to May 3rd, is packed with significant action across various Gaelic games championships. The schedule commences on Tuesday, April 28th, with the opening preliminary quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship.

This sets the stage for a busy period of competition, particularly focusing on underage and provincial championships. Wednesday, April 29th, sees a dual focus with the Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship reaching its climax in Connacht with the provincial final, featuring Mayo and a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Simultaneously, attention shifts to the Leinster and Ulster U20 football championships with semi-final and final matches respectively.

The Fulfil Munster U20 Hurling Championship also continues with Round 5 fixtures, adding another layer to the midweek schedule. Thursday, April 30th, is dominated by U20 football as the Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Final takes center stage. Kerry, under the management of Tomás Ó Sé, will be vying for the title. Alongside this, the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship progresses with Round 4 matches.

The intensity ramps up as the week progresses, leading into a weekend filled with senior and minor championship clashes. Friday, May 1st, features further rounds of the Electric Ireland Minor Championships in Munster, alongside a Connacht Football Semi-final. This builds anticipation for the crucial weekend encounters. Saturday, May 2nd, is a particularly busy day, hosting the Ulster Senior Football Semi-final and the Leinster Senior Football Semi-final.

Electric Ireland Minor Championships continue with action in both Leinster (hurling round 3) and Ulster (football round 2), ensuring a comprehensive spread of games across different age grades and provinces. Sunday, May 3rd, marks the peak of the week's action with a full slate of senior championship matches. The Munster Senior Hurling Championship continues with Round 3, while both the Leinster and Ulster Senior Football Championships hold semi-final matches.

A notable fixture is the Ulster Senior Football Semi-final, featuring Armagh and managed by Kieran McGeeney. In addition to the senior competitions, the TG4 Provincial Ladies Football Championships will also be holding their Connacht Senior Final, alongside Senior Championship matches in Leinster, Munster, and Ulster. This extensive schedule demonstrates the vibrant and competitive nature of Gaelic games across Ireland, with key moments unfolding in both underage and senior competitions.

The week promises thrilling contests and crucial results as teams battle for provincial honors and progression in their respective championships. The photographic coverage, as indicated by the INPHO credits for players like Kobe McDonald and Kieran McGeeney, highlights the importance and visibility of these events





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Gaelic Football Hurling Championship Leinster Munster Ulster Connacht Minor Football U20 Football Senior Football

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