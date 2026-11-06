Gaelic Writers Association Honors Seán Moran with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Gaelic Writers' Association honored former Irish Times correspondent Seán Moran with a lifetime achievement award at its annual banquet in Dublin on Friday.

Former Irish Times Gaelic Games Correspondent Seán Moran received a lifetime achievement award from the Gaelic Writers' Association at the organization's annual banquet held Friday night at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The ceremony recognized several key figures in the sporting world, including Mayo manager Andy Moran, who was named Football Personality of the Year, and Limerick's William O'Donoghue, who took home the hurling accolade. The event celebrated decades of excellence in Gaelic games through both journalistic excellence and on-field performance.

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Seán Moran's Journalistic Legacy

Seán Moran served as the Gaelic Games correspondent for The Irish Times from 1994 until his retirement following July's All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Kerry. His long tenure in the role established him as a definitive voice in Irish sports journalism.

The Gaelic Writers' Association highlighted Moran's reputation for providing balanced, erudite, and often witty commentary on Gaelic games throughout the decades. He was widely respected by colleagues and individuals involved in the sport in playing, managerial, and administrative capacities.

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Personality Awards and Hall of Fame Inductees

Mayo manager Andy Moran was named Football Personality of the Year, while Galway's Kate Geraghty received the women's football award. Cork's Méabh Cahalane won the camogie gong after starring in Cork's All-Ireland winning campaign. Limerick's William O'Donoghue won the hurling accolade, rounding out the major personality honors.

The banquet also saw the induction of Edel Murphy from Dublin, Cora Staunton from Mayo, Tony Scullion from Derry, and Pete Finnerty from Galway into the GWA Hall of Fame. These inductees were recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective codes of Gaelic games.

Tony Scullion and Cora Staunton's Historic Careers

Tony Scullion is one of Gaelic football's great characters and was an All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993. He was a four-time All-Star in an intercounty career that lasted 13 seasons and represented Ireland at International Rules against Australia in 1987 and 1990.

Cora Staunton's name is synonymous with the women's game. As the undisputed leader of the Mayo team that won four All-Ireland titles within a five-year spell spanning 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003, she made her debut for her county aged 13 in 1995 and was an All-Star in 11 different years.

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Edel Murphy and Pete Finnerty's Major Achievements

Edel Murphy played in five successive All-Ireland senior camogie finals for Dublin between 1982 and 1986 and was a winner in 1984. Her victory marked Dublin's last All-Ireland camogie title and was the first camogie final to feature on the Sunday Game.

Pete Finnerty was part of one of hurling's greatest half-back lines. Together with Tony Keady and Gerry McInerney, they helped lay a platform for Galway's back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 1987 and 1988. He played in six All-Ireland finals for Galway between 1985 and 1993 and was a five-time All-Star.

Media Relations and Event Support

Louth GAA Communications Officer Bob Doheny was named PRO of the Year. Doheny was recognized for his work in actively and consistently engaging with media outlets with courtesy and efficiency in a year when the Louth senior football team reached an All-Ireland semi-final.

Roma O'Connor, Chief Marketing Officer with the Dalata Hotel Group, stated that they are proud to continue their support of the Gaelic Writers' Association and the great work they do in promoting Gaelic Games. She noted that the awards shine a light on individuals whose commitment, resilience, and passion uplift not just their teams, but entire communities.