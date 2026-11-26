Daryn Crosbie directs a return to classic pantomime traditions at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. The Robin Hood production features audience interaction and professional performances until January 17th.

The annual pantomime season at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin has returned to its foundational roots with a new production of Robin Hood. This shift in creative direction follows the retirement of the venue's long-reigning Dame, Joe Conlan, marking a significant transition in the theater's holiday tradition. The production aims to reinvent the classic tale by emphasizing traditional audience participation and vintage theatrical elements.

Daryn Crosbie Directs Classic Approach

Daryn Crosbie, serving as both the writer and director for the Gaiety pantomime, has chosen to lean heavily into established conventions to navigate this leadership change. The show begins engaging the crowd before the curtain even rises, prompting the audience to sing the narrative introduction that sets the scene near Sherwood Forest. This early engagement ensures that patrons feel immediately involved in the story from the very first moment of the performance.

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Audience Participation Drives Chaos

The narrative quickly introduces the sinister Robot Army led by Witch Grotbags, portrayed by Linzi Cowap, and her son, the Sheriff of Snottingham, played by David Crowley. Crowley delivers a wonderfully weird performance, and together the villains actively insult and assault the crowd with popcorn while encouraging the peasants to revolt. Actors provide specific catchphrases for the audience to shout back at cued moments, escalating the energy until Robin, played by David James Whelan, swings onto the stage.

Professional Cast and Technical Spectacle

The production boasts the hallmark technical excellence expected from the Gaiety, featuring sumptuous handmade costumes designed by Sinéad Lawlor and a team of twelve makers. Spectacular pyrotechnics handled by Black Powder Monkeys accompany two dozen song-and-dance routines, all choreographed by Crosbie with perfect precision. Musical director Peter Beckett leads a live five-piece band that successfully keeps pace with the ambitious scope of the performance, offering exceptional value for music.

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Memorable Traditional Elements

What distinguishes this year's production is Crosbie's deliberate embrace of simpler, old-fashioned pantomime traditions, leaving modern politics at the door. The show includes a funky puppet, an audience dance-off, and a classic pantomime horse that Robin rides across the stage during the final fight scene to save the day. These simple, traditional elements are designed to be the most memorable aspects for the children in attendance, prioritizing classic charm over complex special effects.

The cast also features Michael Joseph as the dainty and exquisitely costumed Dame Patsy, who earns a roar of approval from the well-primed crowd. The Billie Barry kids round out the chorus, demonstrating a welcome openness alongside the vast cast of professionals. Robin Hood is currently playing at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin until Sunday, January 17th.