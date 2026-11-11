Galway footballer Paul Conroy retires from inter-county football at 37 after 19 seasons

Paul Conroy, the 2024 Footballer of the Year, has announced his retirement from inter-county football after 19 seasons with Galway. The St James' midfielder won seven Connacht titles and an All-Star during a career that began in 2008.

Paul Conroy, the 2024 Footballer of the Year, has announced his retirement from inter-county football after 19 seasons with Galway. The St James' midfielder, who is 37, made his senior debut for the Tribesmen in 2008.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. In that post, Conroy wrote: Sin é. Privileged to have fulfilled a childhood dream getting to represent an amazing county for so many years. Grateful to all those who made this dream a reality.

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Conroy made his senior inter-county debut in 2008, the season after he had captained Galway to All-Ireland minor glory in Croke Park. He went on to become a mainstay of the senior team, winning seven Connacht senior football championship titles across his career. In 2024, Conroy was named Footballer of the Year and picked up his first All-Star. That award capped an impressive return from a horror double leg-break he suffered in 2018.

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Galway GAA Honours Conroy's Legacy of Pride and Respect

His last game for Galway was their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin in June. Galway GAA congratulated Conroy on what it called a fantastic career. The county said: Paul has been an outstanding servant to Galway football and one of the country's finest players over the past two decades. Paul has represented Galway with great pride, earning enormous respect throughout the county and beyond.

His leadership, character and the example he has set for team-mates and younger players will be an important part of his legacy. New Galway manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice must now plan for 2027 without the experienced two-point specialist. Conroy's departure leaves a significant void in the squad as the county looks to build for future campaigns. Across his 19 seasons at senior level, Conroy became one of the most respected figures in the game.

His journey from All-Ireland minor winning captain to Footballer of the Year illustrates a career of resilience and excellence. The tributes that followed his announcement reflect the high regard in which he is held throughout Galway and beyond. Conroy's retirement marks the end of an era for Galway football. His leadership, character and example have been praised by the county, and his legacy will be felt by team-mates and younger players for years to come.