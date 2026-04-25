Galway Advance to Connacht Final Despite Leitrim Fightback

Galway defeated Leitrim to reach their 11th consecutive Connacht final, overcoming a spirited second-half performance from the home side that included two goals. Dylan McHugh's goal proved crucial for the Tribesmen.

Galway secured their place in their 11th consecutive Connacht final with a hard-fought victory over Leitrim , despite a spirited second-half performance from the home side.

The Tribesmen maintained control for much of the game, establishing a significant lead in the first half through points from John Daly, Robert Finnerty (including frees), and Finnian Ó’Laoi. Leitrim’s Riordan O’Rourke managed to register their first score in the 13th minute, but Galway continued to build their advantage with contributions from Liam Ó’Conghaile and Paul Conroy. A notable moment for Leitrim came when goalkeeper Killian Gaffey successfully converted a placed ball, demonstrating their determination to stay in contention.

However, Galway responded effectively, extending their lead further with additional points from Finnerty and Cillian McDaid. A close call for Galway occurred late in the first half when Barry McNulty’s goal attempt narrowly missed the target. The first half concluded with Galway leading by 0–11 to 0–4, showcasing their dominance in the opening stages. The second half witnessed a resurgence from Leitrim, fueled by two well-taken goals from Oisin McLoughlin and Jack Kelly.

These goals injected new life into the contest, threatening to overturn Galway’s comfortable lead and potentially cause a major upset. However, Galway quickly responded with a crucial goal of their own, scored by Dylan McHugh in the 57th minute, which provided a significant boost to their momentum. Despite this, Leitrim continued to press, demonstrating resilience and a refusal to concede defeat.

Galway’s manager, Padraic Joyce, expressed satisfaction with Paul Conroy’s consistent performance throughout the entire game, while the impact of substitutes Shane Walsh and Damien Comer was also acknowledged. The game saw periods of inaccuracy from both sides, with initial wides from each team indicating a slow start to proceedings. The final stages of the match saw Galway solidify their victory with late points from Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh, ultimately securing their passage to the Connacht final.

The match highlighted the contrasting fortunes of both teams. Leitrim, despite their valiant efforts and second-half goals, were unable to fully recover from Galway’s strong start and consistent scoring. Galway, on the other hand, demonstrated their championship pedigree, effectively managing the game and responding to Leitrim’s challenges with crucial scores. The introduction of experienced players like Walsh and Comer proved pivotal in maintaining control and closing out the game.

The performance of Galway’s goalkeeper, along with the contributions of key forwards Finnerty and Ó’Conghaile, were instrumental in their success. The game also served as a reminder of the competitive nature of Connacht football, with Leitrim proving to be a formidable opponent despite the eventual outcome. The final scoreline reflects Galway’s overall dominance, but also acknowledges Leitrim’s spirited fight and determination throughout the encounter.

The victory marks another step in Galway’s pursuit of Connacht championship glory, while Leitrim will look to build on this performance in future campaigns. The match was a compelling display of Gaelic football, showcasing skill, passion, and tactical awareness from both sides





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