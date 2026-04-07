Galway and Waterford Clash in Division 1A Camogie Final

The Division 1A National League final is set to feature a clash between Galway and Waterford, two teams with strong camogie traditions. Galway, with a history of success, faces a rising Waterford team, promising a competitive match.

The focus of the nation's camogie enthusiasts is now on the Division 1A final of the National League between Galway and Waterford . These are two teams with a strong tradition, and they are performing well again this year. While Galway has historically been more successful, Waterford has been coming on strong in recent years. This final is significant as it demonstrates the progress and consistency of both counties in camogie matters.

\Galway had a strong campaign in the league this year, although they did not have the best start. They improved gradually and won important matches against strong teams, demonstrating their scoring ability. Galway's decisive victory over Cork secured their place in the final. In that match, they won 0-18 to 1-9, with Carrie Dolan at her best and other players like Niamh McPeake contributing significantly to the scoring. That match demonstrated the team's balance between experience and energy. Of course, Galway has more experience in big matches and has been leading the race for the last few years. They have high-quality players and a strong developed system. On the other hand, Waterford has been developing for some years and is not afraid. Waterford had a very positive campaign. They have reached the final for the first time ever in this series, which shows tremendous progress in the county. They had a big win over Kilkenny, a match in which Beth Carton scored two crucial goals to secure the win. Waterford made history last year in the Championship campaign when they managed to win, for the first time ever, against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. Niamh Rockett scored nine points and Beth Carton scored four points. Waterford continued the winning habit when the two teams met again on March 15, 2026. Five points came from Niamh Rockett and Beth Carton scored two goals for Waterford against Kilkenny to secure their place in the Division 1A final. They were consistent throughout the series, and they topped the table at one point after a strong win over Antrim. Although they lost one match at the end of the campaign, they had already secured their place in the final.\Waterford manager Michael Boland made a lot of changes to the team and gave a lot of players a rest. The final score was 3-21 against 1-8. That was only Tipperary's second win in the series. That Tipperary win meant that Antrim had to get the upper hand over Kilkenny to secure their place in Division 1A. Despite an important score, with the goal that came from Cliona Griffin after 53 minutes, Antrim failed to get the upper hand and Kilkenny had a nine-point win. It must be said that there was a great contest in Kenny Park in Galway when the champions of the Championship played against their opponents in last year's final. The two teams had lost the first two league matches. Carrie Dolan started the scoring with three early points in the first half. Orlaith Cahlane responded with a pair and there was a period of good play from Cork. When the whistle blew at half-time, the teams were neck and neck. But the western women were too strong for Cork and they delighted Galway supporters with a comprehensive victory in the end. Galway has been one of the most successful camogie teams for some years. They have won several league titles, including Division 1 winners in 2022 and 2023. In the championship, they now have five All-Ireland titles, with the most recent one achieved in 2025 when they won the All-Ireland final by one point. Although they failed to win the finals in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2020, 2024, Galway won in 2013, 2019, 2021 and 2025. They are now one of the strongest teams in the country. Waterford has not had the same success historically, but they have made significant progress in recent years. It is a big step forward for them to be in the league final. In the All-Ireland championship, Waterford reached the final in 2023 – their first time since 1945. Although they failed to win, they proved that they were able to compete with the best teams. Of course, Galway has more experience in big matches and has been leading the race for the last few years





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Camogie Galway Waterford National League Final

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