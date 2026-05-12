Galway Betor Shocks Racing World with €40,000 Six-Horse Jackpot Win

A County Galway punter defies astronomical odds by correctly predicting six consecutive winners in Ireland and the UK, turning a modest €20 bet into a life-changing €40,084.69 windfall thanks to a run of extraordinary luck and favorable odds enhancements.

A County Galway racing enthusiast is celebrating a life-changing windfall after an extraordinary run of fortune saw six horses cross the finish line in successive races, defying near-impossible odds to net an astonishing €40,084.69 jackpot.

The unidentified bettor staked a modest €20 wager through their BOYLE Sports account on Sunday, selecting six horses to emerge victorious at prestigious racecourses spanning Ireland and the UK. The gamble initially seemed audacious, but hopes soared as the first three selections—City Of Memphis at 7/4, Johanna Walsh at 9/4, and Darius Dark at 7/2—all triumphed in their respective races at Leopardstown.

The excitement intensified further when Son Of Tryan at 3/1 secured a win at Ludlow, quickly followed by Humble Brag at 10/3 crossing the line at Cork, leaving just one final hurdle to overcome. The stage was set for the 5:30 PM race at Cork, where the destined Aine (15/8) delivered a breathtaking sixth consecutive victory, sealing an unprecedented haul.

Thanks to BOYLE Sports' Best Odds Guarantee, which enhanced the odds on four of the chosen horses, the original payout of just over €10,000 underwent a staggering transformation, culminating in a final sum of €40,084.69. A spokesperson for BOYLE Sports expressed their astonishment and admiration for the Galway punter, stating: 'Our heartfelt congratulations go out to this customer on what was a truly remarkable achievement.

Successively backing six winning horses is an extraordinary accomplishment, and with a five-figure sum credited to their account, we salute their incredible stroke of luck.

' Dedicated racing aficionados can stay updated with the latest news and expert tips by subscribing to the provider's racing newsletter, covering major events and offering insights from the foremost meets across the country





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Racing Betting Gambling Galway Jackpot Boyle Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roscommon end Galway's Connacht reign with stunning scoring finishThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

‘People are geared towards voting left’: Helen Ogbu hopes for a Labour win in Galway WestTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Roscommon Reclaim Connacht Glory in Thriller Against GalwayRoscommon secured a dramatic victory over Galway at Dr Hyde Park to lift the Nestor Cup, signaling a new era of expectation and success for the county's footballing talent.

Read more »

The Hawthorn by Galway Bay celebrates classic French training and modern sustainability approachCedric Bottarlini, the chef, shares his food philosophy and the Irish food scene's evolution, highlighting artisans, farmers, and producers, and recognizing the impact of their work on the scene's quality and provenance.

Read more »