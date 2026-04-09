Galway Captain Geraghty Highlights Historical Drive Ahead of Lidl Division 1 Final

Galway captain Kate Geraghty emphasizes the historical motivation for her team as they prepare to face Cork in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 final.

Galway captain Kate Geraghty has emphasized the historical significance as a major driving force for her team as they prepare for the Lidl National Football League Division 1 final at Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday. The prospect of achieving a first Division 1 title is a significant motivator for the Galway team, who have experienced previous successes but are seeking to break new ground in the top tier.

Last year, Geraghty led the team to victory in the Division 2 final at Croke Park, a win that fueled their ambition to compete at the highest level. This year's final presents a crucial opportunity for Galway to make their mark. They will face a formidable opponent in Cork, who have also shown impressive form since returning to Division 1 in 2026. The Galway team is determined to win this prestigious title, and this has driven them forward after their Division 2 success. The team acknowledges that the competition in Division 1 is exceptionally tight, with minimal margins separating the teams, so they are prepared to give their best and secure the victory. The team had a two-point loss in the second round of this year’s league at Páirc Uí Rinn, but they bounced back and are now ready for the final.\Geraghty reflected on the importance of the upcoming match, stating the team is determined to improve their previous performance. She highlighted that the team is developing cohesion and making improvements since their earlier encounter with Cork. The match will be played on a neutral ground, TUS Gaelic Grounds, which is seen as advantageous as it can attract a large crowd from both sides. The players are looking forward to the challenge. The Gaelic Grounds is familiar ground for Galway, and they are hoping that the central location will attract a large crowd. She recognizes the competitiveness of their opponents and anticipates a closely contested match. Geraghty is determined to help her team to do their best on match day and secure a win. She has participated in high-stakes games before. The team is fully focused on the league final as the immediate goal, with the championship in the summer being a different challenge altogether. The team is prepared for that, and the goal for now is the Division 1 league final. The team knows the championship is very different from the league, and they'll have to reset and refocus.\Geraghty’s experience in previous finals, including the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship final and the recent Brendan Martin Cup decider, provides valuable insight. She is aware of the challenges and importance of these high-pressure matches. Her experience and leadership will be key for Galway. The team is setting their sights on progressing in the championship later in the summer. However, their primary focus remains on the upcoming Division 1 final against Cork. The players are dedicated to take things one step at a time, keeping their energy and focus on the current game. The team aims to take each game as it comes, and for now, the league final is where their focus is. The team understands that the league and championship are different, and the team will reset and refocus for the championship. Geraghty and her team are ready to put in the hard work and give their best on the day





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