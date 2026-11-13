Galway Corinthians vs Highfield Bateman Cup Semi-Final Preview

Galway Corinthians host Highfield in the Bateman Cup semi-final on Saturday. The winner advances to the January 2nd final. Check kick-off times and venue details here.

Galway Corinthians and Highfield RFC are set to clash in the first semi-final of the Bateman Cup on Saturday, November 28th. The match takes place at Dangan, University College Galway, at 2:30 pm local time. The victor of this fixture will secure a spot in the championship final scheduled for January 2nd at an as-yet-unconfirmed venue.

Corinthians Venue Strategy Shift

Galway Corinthians are hosting the high-stakes encounter at Dangan because their home ground, Corinthians Park, is currently undergoing 4G pitch installation. The move to the University College Galway facility ensures the surface meets professional standards for the knockout stage. This tactical shift in location comes as the team looks to capitalize on their current momentum in the Energia All-Ireland League.

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Corinthians Return After Long Hiatus

This fixture marks Galway Corinthians first appearance in the Bateman Cup since the 2010/11 season. During that previous campaign, the club suffered a narrow 16-13 defeat to Dungannon RFC in the semi-finals. The Galway side currently leads Division 2A in the league standings, buoyed by a three-game winning streak. The upcoming match represents the first meeting between Corinthians and Highfield since February 2018.

Highfield Pursues Original Format Glory

Highfield RFC enters the semi-final seeking its first appearance in the Bateman Cup in its original format. The club previously competed in the All-Ireland Cup competition, which was introduced during the 2005/06 season. Under the guidance of manager James Cronin, the team sits second in Division 1B following a 40-31 away victory against Blackrock College. This win extends their current success to four consecutive victories heading into the weekend.

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Second Semi-Final Double Header

The second semi-final features Terenure College and Ballynahinch, who will face off on the same day, November 28th. This crucial knockout match will double up with their regular Energia All-Ireland League fixture. The double-header format requires both clubs to perform at their peak across two demanding matches within a short timeframe. The winner of this clash will also advance to the final on January 2nd.

Junior Cup Quarter-Final Schedule

Alongside the senior semi-finals, eight clubs are competing in the All-Ireland Men's Junior Cup quarter-finals. The matches are scheduled for 2:30 pm across four venues. Boyne RFC will host Kilfeacle and District at Shamrock Lodge. Clonakilty RFC faces Dromore at The Vale in a battle for semi-final progression.

Additional Junior Cup Fixtures

Further quarter-final action sees Omagh Academy take on Tullamore at Thomas Mellon PF. In the final quarter-final of the day, Wicklow will host Portadown at Ashtown Lane. These matches determine which teams progress further in the junior cup competition. The schedule ensures comprehensive coverage of both senior and junior rugby pathways across the island.