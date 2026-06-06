Galway Dominate Dublin to Claim Leinster Hurling Title

Galway produced a commanding performance to defeat Dublin by 14 points in the Leinster final, with Tom Monaghan named Man of the Match.

In a display of sheer dominance, Galway reclaimed the Leinster senior hurling championship title with a resounding 14-point victory over Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday.

The win marked Micheál Donoghue's fourth provincial title with the county, his third since returning for a second stint as manager. Galway overturned a previous round-robin defeat by Dublin, showcasing a blend of physical intensity, precise shooting, and tactical superiority that left their opponents struggling to keep pace.

From the opening whistle, the Westerners imposed their will, racing to a 0-4 to 0-1 lead within six minutes through points from Conor Whelan, Rory Burke, Tom Monaghan, and an Aaron Niland free. Dublin's John Hetherton replied, but Galway's defense, marshaled by veteran Daithi Burke, smothered the full-forward line. Cathal Mannion operated deep, exploiting Dublin's sweeper system to hoover up possession and distribute effectively.

The first goal arrived in the 12th minute when Whelan dispossessed Paddy Smyth and initiated a breakaway. Rory Burke ran directly at goal, laid off to Darragh Neary, who slotted home. Burke soon exited with what appeared to be a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Dublin briefly threatened when Conal Ó Riain finished a fine individual goal, cutting the lead to a point at 1-9 to 1-8.

But every time Dublin closed the gap, Galway responded. Tom Monaghan, who finished with 0-7 from play and earned Man of the Match honors, sparked a three-point burst. Niland added frees, and Galway led 1-15 to 1-11 at half-time. The second half followed a similar pattern.

Whelan and Monaghan extended the lead. Brian Hayes, Dublin's dangerous runner, was contained. A penalty from Dónal Burke in the 56th minute was not enough to spark a comeback. Galway outscored Dublin 3-5 to 2-1 in the final quarter, with replacement Conor Cooney scoring a contentious goal after pulling back Eoghan O'Donnell.

Three goals in stoppage time-from Andrew Dunphy, Niland (penalty), and Cooney-sealed a comprehensive victory. The final scoreline of 3-29 to 2-18 reflected Galway's superiority. Dublin's individual marking was exposed, while Galway's forwards clipped scores at will. Jason Rabbitte troubled Paddy Smyth, and Tom Monaghan thrived in open spaces.

The victory propels Galway into an All-Ireland semi-final with restored momentum. For Dublin, questions remain about their ability to match the traditional powers when it matters most. The crowd of 46,463 witnessed a masterclass in hurling from a team that has rediscovered its edge under Donoghue's guidance. Galway's blend of hard tackling, intelligent ball use, and clinical finishing was too much for a Dublin side that had looked formidable in the round robin.

The result may force a rethink of the power dynamics in Leinster. Galway now await their semi-final opponents with confidence, while Dublin must regroup after a heavy defeat in the provincial decider





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