Galway Dominates 2026 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star Awards

Galway women secure seven 2026 All-Star awards while Kerry claims five. The ceremony honored the 2026 All-Ireland finalists and inducted Cora Staunton into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

The 2026 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards ceremony concluded on Saturday night at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel, establishing Galway as the undisputed leader of the honours. The county secured seven individual awards for players who were instrumental in ending a 22-year wait for All-Ireland senior ladies football glory. This victory came after a thrilling contest against Kerry in Croke Park, marking a historic pinnacle for the team and its supporters.

Galway Sweeps Seven Individual Awards

Galway's Brónagh Quinn, Kate Geraghty, Hannah Noone, Nicola Ward, Niamh Divilly, Olivia Divilly, and Leanne Coen were all honoured in the selection process. Their collective dominance reflects the team's successful campaign, which culminated in the premier title after more than two decades of striving for the ultimate prize in the sport.

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Kerry Earns Five All-Star Plaudits

The All-Ireland finalists Kerry earned five All-Star awards for their remarkable season, despite falling short in the final. Goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger was joined by Róisín Rahilly, Emma Costello, Mary O'Connell, and Síofra O'Shea in the selection. Their performance throughout the championship showcased high-level skill and resilience against their provincial rivals.

Other Counties and Club Recognition

There is one award each for All-Ireland semi-finalists Armagh and Dublin, with Aimee Mackin and Orlagh Nolan honoured in attack. Waterford's Kellyann Hogan is also included in the half-forward line, which means the Déise have an All-Star for the second year in succession, following Emma Murray's award in 2025. This continuity highlights Waterford's sustained competitiveness in the league.

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Personal Awards and Hall of Fame Induction

Síofra O'Shea was named the 2026 Senior Players' Player of the Year after a remarkable season in which she finished as the top scorer in the championship with a tally of 3-30. She scored 1-8 in Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final win over then-champions Dublin, and added 0-5 in the Brendan Martin Cup decider against Galway. O'Shea edged out Galway's Olivia Divilly and Armagh's Aimee Mackin to clinch the accolade.

Cora Staunton Enters LGFA Hall of Fame

Earlier at the All-Stars, Mayo legend Cora Staunton was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame. Staunton made her senior debut for Mayo in 1995 at the age of 13. She won four TG4 All-Ireland senior medals, the first of them in 1999 at the age of 17, and collected 11 TG4 All-Star awards during a glittering playing career in which she scored more than 60 goals and 300 points.