Galway GAA Ratifies Éamonn Fitzmaurice Backroom Team for 2027 Season

Galway GAA confirms Éamonn Fitzmaurice's senior football coaching panel, featuring Lisa Fallon and Kevin Johnson, for the 2027 season and appoints Donal Ó Fátharta as U20 manager.

Galway GAA has officially ratified the senior football management team under manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice, a decision finalized during a meeting of the Galway County Committee on Monday night. The confirmation marks a significant structural step for the county's inter-county squad as they begin preparations for the 2027 season. This administrative approval follows weeks of speculation regarding the composition of the backroom staff and solidifies the leadership structure for the upcoming campaign.

Lisa Fallon Joins Senior Coaching Panel

Former soccer coach Lisa Fallon has been appointed to the senior football coaching team, bringing a diverse high-performance background to the GAA setup. Fallon holds UEFA's highest soccer coaching qualification, the Pro Licence, and previously worked alongside Jim Gavin in the Dublin footballers' dressing room. Her extensive experience includes serving as head coach for the Galway United men's football team and as first-team coach for the Cork City men's footballers.

Also read Loughrea Win Third Straight Galway SHC Title as Tiernan Killeen Scores Late Winner

Her inclusion addresses earlier reports linking the experienced mentor and analyst with the position, reports that were first highlighted by the Irish Examiner earlier in the month. Fallon's arrival adds a unique tactical and athletic perspective to a panel that relies heavily on traditional Gaelic football methodologies. The Galway County Committee formally ratified her inclusion alongside the rest of the management group during the November 2, 2026 meeting.

Support Staff Roles and Structural Changes

The broader coaching unit features Kevin Johnson, who has stepped down from his role as Galway U20 manager to join Fitzmaurice's senior staff. Johnson's transition to the senior panel opens the door for new appointments at the underage levels and signals a strong internal continuity within the county's coaching hierarchy. His move was confirmed as part of the formal ratification process that evening.

Advertisement

Gareth Bradshaw and Gary O'Donnell, both former Galway footballers, return to the backroom team to support the manager. Their inclusion provides the panel with deep local knowledge and a clear understanding of the expectations placed upon players representing the county. Dave Morris also remains in his capacity as a coach, having previously served under former manager Pádraic Joyce, ensuring continuity in the team's operational style.

Ciarán O'Sullivan, identified as the Ballincollig and Ireland's senior men's basketball assistant coach, completes the senior coaching quartet. His addition introduces cross-sport coaching elements, potentially bringing innovative conditioning or tactical frameworks from basketball into the football training environment. This multidisciplinary approach reflects modern trends in elite athletic preparation.

U20 Manager Appointment and Future Outlook

In a separate but related announcement, Galway GAA confirmed the appointment of Donal Ó Fátharta as the new U20 football manager on a two-year term. Ó Fátharta's backroom team will include Kieran Fitzgerald, Cormac Bane, Mike Comer, and Brian O'Donoghue. This structure ensures that the underage pathway remains robust and aligned with the senior team's development goals.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice was originally announced as Pádraic Joyce's successor in September, taking on a three-year term. The 49-year-old school principal spent six years managing the Kerry senior football team before departing in 2018. His tenure includes a 2014 All-Ireland-winning campaign with Kerry, giving him a proven track record of success at the highest level of the sport. The Galway County Committee's ratification of both the senior and U20 teams provides the foundation for a cohesive multi-year strategy.