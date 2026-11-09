Galway GAA Signs Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal for Pearse Stadium

Galway GAA confirms a seven-year naming rights partnership with ECC Timber Products for Pearse Stadium. The deal, ending in 2033, rebrands the venue as ECC Pearse Stadium without revealing financial details.

Galway GAA has officially entered into a landmark seven-year sponsorship agreement with ECC Timber Products, resulting in the renaming of the county's primary sporting venue. The historic Pearse Stadium, located in Salthill, will now operate under the name ECC Pearse Stadium starting in 2027. This agreement solidifies a major commercial partnership between the county board and one of the West of Ireland's most prominent industrial enterprises.

Long-Term Venue Renaming Details

The core mechanism of this agreement involves ECC Timber Products securing the exclusive naming rights to the stadium for a duration of seven years. The contract is structured to run until 2033, providing Galway GAA with long-term commercial stability and investment in the sport's infrastructure. While the financial figures associated with the sponsorship have not been publicly disclosed, the longevity of the deal indicates a significant commitment to the development of Gaelic games throughout the county.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Community Impact

Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew expressed strong approval of the partnership, highlighting the extensive history of support provided by the Fahy family. Paul Bellew noted that PJ, Mary, and the broader Fahy family have made enormous contributions to business, employment, and community initiatives across the West of Ireland. The chairperson specifically acknowledged the company's scholarship program, which has provided invaluable opportunities for players in the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie codes.

ECC Managing Director PJ Fahy emphasized the cultural importance of the GAA to communities in Galway and beyond. PJ Fahy thanked the local staff, contractors, and loyal customers in Corr na Móna and Clonbur for their role in establishing the company as a leading timber processor in Ireland. The managing director stated that the GAA holds a special place in the hearts of locals and expressed pride in teaming up with the county board.

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Historical Continuity and Future Launch

The renaming strategy balances modern commercial needs with the preservation of sporting heritage by retaining the historic Pearse Stadium name within the new title. The official launch of ECC Pearse Stadium is scheduled to be announced at a later date, with supporters expected to experience the rebranded venue from 2027 onwards. ECC Timber Products, headquartered in Corr na Móna, County Galway, continues to supply fencing, pallets, and construction timber while expanding its footprint in the sporting sector.

This partnership marks Galway as the latest GAA county to monetize the naming rights of its primary stadium. The agreement represents a direct investment in the future of Gaelic games, ensuring sustained support for clubs and communities. Both parties have indicated a desire to build on this relationship, leveraging ECC's reputation for excellence and innovation to further promote Galway sport.