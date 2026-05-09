Galway's Comeback Against Kildare After a Flat First Half

Despite being trailing by 10 points at half-time, Galway mounted a comeback against Kildare with help from man-of-the-match Conor Whelan and the introduction of Tom Monaghan.

Galway 's Rory Burke tackled by Kildare 's Rian Boran and Cathal McCabe during the game St Conleth's Park. Cork return to Killarney hoping to finally break Kerry hoodoo Conor Whelan made a charge for goal, burst by a couple of defenders, lost his hurl and got the sliotar away to Rory Burke for a goal against the head.

That one goal, engineered by man-of-the-match Whelan, was enough to give them hope. After a surprisingly flat and uninspired first half, the Leinster pacesetters duly moved up through the gears to end Kildare’s hopes of a landmark win after the restart. Whelan was their talisman and finished with 1-3, the same as Burke, while the half-time introduction of Tom Monaghan brought fresh vibrancy to Galway’s lacklustre attack.

Monaghan sniped 1-4 and subs Oisín Lohan and Darragh Neary chipped in with 0-3 between them. Monaghan’s 40th-minute goal ignited Galway and there were two more added by Cian Daniels and Whelan. Kildare's Richy Hogan fights his way through the Galway defence





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GAA Hurling Kildare Galway Whelan Monaghan

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