Galway forward Shane Walsh says he will not rush his return from knee surgery and could miss the early stages of the National Football League under new manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

Galway forward Shane Walsh looks set to miss a chunk of new manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice's first National Football League campaign as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The 33-year-old underwent an operation in August to deal with a persistent tendinopathy issue, which also included a small tear, and he is not targeting any specific return date. Walsh, a two-time All-Ireland finalist and 2022 All Star, said he is now 14 weeks post-op and meeting all the milestones he needs to hit. He reckons he has another eight weeks or so of rehabilitation ahead of him.

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He did not line out for Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin championship this year. Walsh admitted he would be lying if he said he could play at the start of the league. He said he will not rush the process because he has suffered with the problem for long enough and does not want it to return too soon.

He pointed out that he is not 20 years of age trying to prove himself, but 33 and trying to get back to a place where he can perform. He said the last two or three years in particular have been challenging and that he needs to get himself back in the right space physically and mentally. The injury has taken more of a toll than he had even imagined.

This is probably the longest period he has missed football, and there were times over the last few seasons when he probably should have missed more but was always rushing back for something. Walsh said that if he is showing any sign of getting older and wiser, he needs to make sure he is in the best health possible if he wants to perform for Galway and his team-mates.

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He battled ankle, hamstring and back injuries in previous seasons, and the knee problem ruled him out of most of the 2026 League. On his recovery, Walsh said the acute tendinopathy and small tear mean he has to be guided by the symptoms. Four or five weeks ago he would have said it was going to be a while because it was very sore and he was going through a difficult period.

But in the last two or three weeks he has turned a corner and it is coming along nicely, and he hopes to get running even before the eight weeks are out, though he will play it by ear. Walsh admitted there were periods when he might have considered his future in the intercounty game. He said that was probably the case over 12 months ago, in a different headspace.

But he does not want to leave on those terms, being forced to go or being frustrated with himself. After a loss or a knockout, when the body is at you, it is very easy to throw in the towel, but when you give yourself a couple of weeks you start to feel the motivation that there is more in you yet. He said this year was very demoralising.

He put a lot of work into last year's pre-season to come back in the best shape he could, but the knee was not letting him train or perform. He felt very restricted, particularly kicking. He had to make the selfish decision to step away from the club scene because if he kept playing the way this year went, he would not be playing football tomorrow, never mind next year.

Shane Walsh Rules Out Retirement

With Paul Conroy recently announcing his retirement, Walsh is now the oldest member of the Galway squad. Asked if he considered retirement after the knee surgery in August, allied to Pádraic Joyce's subsequent departure after seven seasons as manager, Walsh shook his head. He said he would probably have thought about it over 12 months ago, but not now. Walsh said he is looking forward to lacing up his boots again.

When he does return to the maroon and white, it will be under the leadership of Fitzmaurice. Walsh said Fitzmaurice comes with a bundle of knowledge, and for him that is probably the most important thing because you are always meant to learn.

He paid tribute to Joyce, saying Pádraic did exceptional work and in the seven years they had him he was never found wanting in trying to get the best for them and get the most out of them. Walsh said they were probably void of a bit of luck under Pádraic and did not get over the line, and maybe Éamonn might bring that element of luck as well as his thinking.

He added that Fitzmaurice has the pedigree and it is a matter of the players delivering for him. Walsh also said continuity is important. He noted that Fitzmaurice's experience will come into play and that the manager probably knows that himself coming in. Walsh added that it is very hard to say what way things will go because they have not done a thing yet.

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As part of his backroom, Fitzmaurice has drafted in renowned soccer coach Lisa Fallon and leading basketball coach Ciarán O'Sullivan. Walsh said he is excited about what they are going to bring to the table. He said the big thing he would say to the younger lads in the squad is that they have to throw themselves into this new management and new coaches and see where it gets them.

On potential rule changes and the current trials taking place in the third-level league, Walsh was lukewarm on four-point goals. He argued that the availability of two- and four-point scores may diminish the importance of single points. He said he still feels like one, two and three is grand. Football's Expert Advisory Group are expected to recommend holding onto the four-point trial for next year's intercounty competitions, while the trial around banning fisted points is likely to be dropped.

Walsh said he would have no interest in hand-passing the ball over the bar and has never done it in his life. He said it is a rule he has always been very strong on.

He recalled being slagged by the lads in Crokes about a hand-passed effort in an All-Ireland club final when there was no one across the goal, but he said he was not going to hand-pass it over the bar so he hand-passed it against the crossbar and no one got on the end of it. He said that is the only rule change he would be a big fan of getting rid of, adding that he thinks it is a low-level skill and he would love to see shots being kicked at goal or kicked over the bar at an angle because that is a high-level skill.

Walsh Launches GOAL Mile Event

Walsh was speaking at the launch of this year's GOAL Mile, sponsored by AIB. Participants who register for the GOAL Mile will have the chance to win one of three major prizes for their Gaelic Games club: 7000 euro, 2000 euro and 1000 euro. More details are available at www.goalmile.org. Those who register this December could win the top prize of 7000 euro for their club.

On Paul Conroy's retirement, Walsh joked that he is not happy with him because Conroy was the oldest lad in the squad and now Walsh is the oldest lad left. He said Conroy was a phenomenal person in the dressing room.

Walsh said the one thing Conroy probably has that a lot of players do not is that he combined grit with style, being in the rough and tumble of things while also able to kick boomers or put in delicate passes. He said Conroy was very accomplished in the game.

On Mayo winning the All-Ireland, Walsh said he has a Mayo woman in his life, Rachel Molloy, and they are due to be getting married next September, so if he was to look scornfully on Mayo he would not be getting married at all. He was in Croke Park for both the semi-final and final.

When the full-time whistle went, he stood and looked around and saw older people crying, and the raw emotion pouring out of people was quite a powerful thing. He said it was a weird feeling and he was happy for Rachel and the people around him, though after maybe an hour that effect wore off.