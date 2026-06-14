Galway secure All-Ireland quarter-final spot with hard-fought win over Westmeath

Shane Walsh, Cian Hernon and Matthew Tierney found the net as Galway battled to a victory over Westmeath in the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A, setting up a quarter-final clash.

Shane Walsh , Cian Hernon, and Matthew Tierney scored vital goals as Galway overcame Westmeath to advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. The match, held at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, featured a carnival atmosphere with a significant number of traveling Westmeath supporters, estimated at two-thirds of the 25,000-strong crowd.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce praised his team's second-half performance, particularly their control of the game while playing against the wind, which extended their lead to nine points by the 64th minute. Westmeath mounted a late rally, narrowing the gap to two points in the final minute, but ultimately fell short. Joyce highlighted that his team played with more freedom when they controlled possession, contrasting with a first half where they rushed shots due to the breeze.

Two early goals from Walsh and Hernon set the tone, and Tierney's goal before halftime gave Galway a 3-9 to 1-8 advantage. Westmeath captain Ronan Wallace scored their goal, but injuries to midfielders Brían Cooney and Ray Connellan weakened their challenge. Galway's bench, including Damien Comer and Shane McGrath, provided crucial impact. Céin D'Arcy dominated midfield, Walsh tormented the Westmeath defense, and Paul Conroy contributed five points, with ten Galway players scoring overall.

Westmeath manager Mark McHugh acknowledged that his team did not deserve to win over the full 70 minutes and lamented missed opportunities to seal the game before Westmeath's late two-pointers and a goal from substitute Jack Duncan. He emphasized the need to regroup and prepare for the next match. The detailed team line-ups and substitution timeline reflect the tactical changes throughout the game. The victory propels Galway into the quarter-finals, while Westmeath, the Leinster champions, exit the championship





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Galway GAA Westmeath GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Pearse Stadium Salthill Shane Walsh Padraic Joyce Mark Mchugh Round 2A Quarter-Finals

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