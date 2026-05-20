Galway Secure Third Leinster Title with Convincing Win Over Kilkenny

Galway's U20 hurlers have secured their third Leinster title with a convincing 2-20 to 2-11 win over Kilkenny in the provincial final at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. The victory sets up an All-Ireland final clash with Munster champions Clare in Thurles on Sunday week.

Galway 's U20 hurlers secured their third Leinster title with a convincing 2-20 to 2-11 win over Kilkenny in the provincial final at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The game was a closely contested affair for three quarters, but Galway hit top gear in the final quarter, outscoring Kilkenny by 1-6 to 0-1 in a 12-minute spell. Jack Shaughnessy was the star of the show, scoring 1-7 for Galway, including two goals in the final quarter. Vince Morgan grabbed the killer second goal in the 56th minute, which sealed the win for Galway.

The victory marked Galway's first provincial title success since 2021 and sets up an All-Ireland final clash with Munster champions Clare in Thurles on Sunday week. Galway's reward is a place in the All-Ireland final, and they will be looking to make it a memorable day for the county. Whether they will have county senior Aaron Niland available for that one remains to be seen, as he was a notable absentee for this decider.

The game was a closely contested affair, with Kilkenny leading briefly early on after points from Ed Lauhoff and Patrick Lacey. However, Galway got it back to a level game at 0-2 apiece and when Shaughnessy netted for Gavin Keary's crew in the ninth minute, they didn't look back. It was a well-taken goal by Shaughnessy, who was fed by Loughrea clubmate Morgan following an impressive move that began in the full-back line.

Kilkenny briefly drew level at 1-5 to 1-5 when Lauhoff showed his composure to stroke home the loose ball after Ed McDermott's stinging shot from the right broke kindly off the goalkeeper. But five Galway points in a row late in the half put them in a commanding position. They almost grabbed a second goal but Jack O'Doherty in the Kilkenny goals somehow blocked Brian Callanan's shot after a barnstorming run through by the Ardrahan attacker.

Galway played their trump card in first half stoppage time – bringing on Athenry ace Jason Rabbitte, who was immediately shadowed by Kilkenny senior David Barcoe. Perhaps it was the gravity of the occasion, with an All-Ireland final spot at stake, but the third quarter was forgettable. Kilkenny at least cut the deficit by a point, with Galway 1-13 to 1-10 ahead after 44 minutes.

Galway finally raised the tempo with three points in-a-row, seizing the initiative and doubling their lead to six. Ronan Cahalan impressed as a substitute and his second point nudged Galway seven clear, 1-18 to 1-11. Galway wrapped it up with their second goal four minutes from time, Shaughnessy the provider this time for Morgan, who was in acres of space.

Ruarc Sweeney clawed back a consolation goal for Kilkenny, who lost Barcoe to a second yellow card in the closing moments. Galway's scorers included Jack Shaughnessy with 1-7, Vince Morgan with 1-0, Brian Callanan with 0-3, Ciarán Leen with 0-2, Darragh Counihan with 0-2, Cullen Killeen with 0-2, Ronan Cahalan with 0-2, Jason Rabbitte with 0-1, and Michael Burke with 0-1.

Kilkenny's scorers included Ed Lauhoff with 1-2, Patrick Lacey with 0-5, Ruarc Sweeney with 1-0, Jim Conlon with 0-2, Anthony Clifford with 0-1, and Sean Bergin with 0-1





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