Galway Senior Footballer Sean Fitzgerald Put Forward for Love Island

Galway senior footballer Sean Fitzgerald has been shortlisted for the popular reality TV show Love Island. He has built up a considerable presence on TikTok and uploaded a video expressing his desire to appear on the show.

Galway senior footballer Sean Fitzgerald has been put forward as a potential contestant on the hit reality TV show Love Island . The 25-year-old has been shortlisted for the hugely popular series, which is due to kick off on ITV on June 1.

He has built up a considerable presence on TikTok, where his account Fitzy boasts an impressive 94,100 followers. He uploaded a video to the platform back in February in which he made clear his desire to appear on Love Island. Fitzgerald did not feature in Galway's Connacht Final defeat to Roscommon last Sunday, having last lined out for Padraic Joyce's side in the semi-final victory over Leitrim.

The footballer made his senior debut for Galway in 2022 and also started in the 2024 All-Ireland final against Armagh, adding to his collection of four Connacht SFC championship medals. When quizzed about the greatest love of his life by RSVP back in March of last year, Fitzgerald said: 'Coppers, Boojum and the chicken wings from Seven, in that order.

' During the same interview, the primary school teacher was asked which traits he finds most unpleasant in others. The Bearna clubman said: 'It would have to be cockiness or people who are two-faced. There's a fine line between confidence and cockiness and when people are on the side of cockiness, it's very off-putting.

'With regard to two-faced people, I can't stand them. If I find out someone who I'm friendly with is bad mouthing me behind my back, I won't talk to them again.

' He's represented by the Irish talent and influencer management agency Marvel, whose profile of him states: 'Fitzy isn't afraid to give his opinion on topical subjects in his humorous way on TikTok. 'His content is very much Gen Z in its approach. He loves travelling, music, sport and fashion.

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