Galway Skin Clinic Founder Dr Brian Higgins Prioritizes Evidence-Based Dermatology

Dr Brian Higgins outlines Galway Skin Clinic's patient-first approach to dermatology, emphasizing realistic goals, SPF protection, and tailored treatments over trendy procedures for healthy skin.

Dr Brian Higgins established Galway Skin Clinic in 2020 to deliver medically-led dermatology services and evidence-based aesthetic care to the local community. The clinic operates with a clear mission to treat both medical conditions and aesthetic concerns under one roof, ensuring that clinical need dictates every treatment decision rather than fleeting beauty trends.

Patient-Centered Clinical Assessments

Galway Skin Clinic begins every consultation by focusing on the patient and their specific skin condition instead of immediately proposing a treatment plan. Dr Brian Higgins personally manages patients with conditions such as acne, rosacea, and eczema, while also administering aesthetic procedures including anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers. He works closely with the nursing and skin therapy team to oversee all clinical aspects of the practice.

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The assessment process is thorough and involves evaluating pigmentation, redness, vascularity, acne severity, scarring, texture, pore size, and skin laxity. Clinicians also review the patient's medical history, current medications, previous treatment experiences, tolerance for downtime, and personal expectations. Dr Brian Higgins emphasizes that setting realistic expectations is critical because the goal is never perfection.

The primary objective is to improve overall skin health and address the specific issues that genuinely bother the patient. This approach ensures that chosen treatments deliver meaningful and natural results that are achievable for the individual. The patient's unique concerns, goals, and the actual condition of their skin determine the treatment pathway, not the other way around.

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Defining Healthy Skin and Age-Appropriate Goals

Dr Brian Higgins argues that the industry should stop selling the unrealistic idea that good skin means looking twenty-five forever. Instead, he advocates for achieving healthy, resilient, and vibrant skin at every age. He defines healthy skin as having a relatively even tone, good hydration, smooth texture, and the ability to reflect light well, rather than simply appearing shiny or having completely poreless skin.

Treatment strategies vary significantly based on age and skin type. A younger individual might require management for acne, congestion, or dehydration, while someone in their forties or fifties may need interventions for pigmentation, redness, collagen loss, and changes in texture. This individualized care ensures that each patient receives a solution that fits their physiological reality.

Menopause also brings distinct physiological changes that require focused attention. Falling oestrogen levels during this stage of life significantly affect collagen production, hydration, elasticity, and the skin barrier function. Consequently, individuals going through menopause often need more specialized and tailored care to maintain skin quality. Dr Brian Higgins notes that while certain outcomes are achievable regardless of age, the methods used to reach them must differ from person to person.

UV Protection and Avoiding Product Overload

Dr Brian Higgins stresses that patients must not underestimate the impact of UV exposure, regardless of the weather. He points out that UVA radiation is present even on cloudy days in Ireland and contributes significantly to pigmentation and premature skin aging. Many people fail to recognize how much incidental exposure they accumulate through daily activities such as walking, driving, and gardening.

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Another common mistake identified by Dr Brian Higgins is overloading the skin with active ingredients. Patients often introduce retinoids, exfoliating acids, and multiple serums simultaneously in a desire for faster results. This practice can disrupt the skin barrier, leaving the skin irritated, dry, and more reactive. Proper skincare requires a balanced approach rather than an excessive one.

Tailored Treatment Protocols

All treatments at Galway Skin Clinic are adapted to the specific person, whether male or female, avoiding a one-size-fits-all methodology. For example, the clinic utilizes a process involving three appointments with CO2 laser technology to achieve significant improvements in skin quality. This protocol has proven effective for women and men of all ages.

Dr Brian Higgins combines skincare regimens, energy-based devices, regenerative treatments, and medical interventions to achieve natural improvements in skin health. The clinic's clinicians pride themselves on not following popular trends but instead relying on clinical evidence and individual assessment. This rigorous, evidence-based approach ensures that every patient receives care that is both safe and effective for their unique dermatological needs.