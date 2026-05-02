Galway United Maintain Perfect Record with Comeback Win Over Peamount United

Galway United defeated Peamount United 2-1, extending their winning streak to six games and maintaining their lead in the WLOI Premier Division. A goal from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle put Peamount ahead, but Emma Doherty equalized before halftime, and Aoibheann Costello secured the victory for Galway United in the second half.

Galway United continued their impressive winning streak, securing a 2-1 victory over Peamount United at Eamonn Deacy Park. This win marks their sixth consecutive triumph, solidifying their position at the top of the WLOI Premier Division table.

The match proved to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides demonstrating high-quality football despite challenging windy conditions. Peamount United initially took the lead through a well-taken goal by captain Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack following a corner. Ryan-Doyle showcased composure and skill, expertly slotting the ball past Galway United goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan.

However, Galway United responded effectively, leveling the score just before halftime thanks to a powerful header from Emma Doherty, her sixth goal of the season. The equalizer came from a beautifully delivered cross by Amy Madden, finding Doherty in a prime position to score. The second half saw Galway United come out with renewed energy and determination. They quickly applied pressure, earning two early corners before taking the lead shortly after the restart.

Aoibheann Costello emerged as the match-winner, displaying quick thinking and clinical finishing. Doherty once again played a key role, delivering a dangerous cross into the penalty area. Costello capitalized on a moment of hesitation, stealing the ball and flicking it into the top corner with a precise left-footed shot. Peamount United attempted to mount a comeback, introducing Antea Guvo in an attempt to bolster their attack after Aoife O’Connor sustained an injury.

Despite their efforts, they struggled to break down Galway United’s resolute defense and create sustained periods of pressure. The Tribeswomen effectively managed the game in the closing stages, demonstrating their strength and resilience. The match was characterized by end-to-end action and several near misses. Aisling Spillane came close to doubling Peamount’s lead with a header that struck the crossbar, while Sorcha Melia narrowly missed the target with a left-footed effort.

Galway United’s Amy Madden also had a chance, but her shot was deflected off a teammate. The victory highlights Galway United’s ability to overcome adversity and secure results even when facing strong opposition. Their consistent performance throughout the season positions them as serious contenders for the league title, challenging the dominance of Athlone Town. The team’s cohesive play, combined with the individual brilliance of players like Doherty and Costello, makes them a formidable force in the WLOI Premier Division.

The game was well officiated by Eric Eaton, ensuring a fair and competitive contest for both teams and the enthusiastic crowd at Eamonn Deacy Park





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