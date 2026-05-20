Galway West byelection: Noel Thomas on immigration, cost-of-living, and government's disconnection from ordinary person

Galway West Independent Ireland noel thomas on ireland’s most controversial issue: immigration stills he is not anti-immigrant or racist and says the country is one of the most welcoming with critical need for transfers in the byelection since multiple parties involved

‘ Immigration not a big issue on the doors’: Galway West win for Noel Thomas would be a fresh blow to FF Independent Ireland candidate says many people believe Government ‘completely disconnected from the ordinary person’ Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland canvassing with party leader Michael Collins in Galway in April.

Just three months later he topped the poll in Connemara in the 2024 local election, and, speaking at the time, criticised his treatment by Martin and claimed he had “destroyed Fianna Fáil’.

‘He gets a bit of enjoyment out of the power’: Is this man now Ireland’s most powerful civil servant? Gráinne Seoige secured just 4.9 per cent of first-preference votes. Current Fianna Fáil byelection candidate Cillian Keane looks to be fighting an uphill battle. Noel Thomas canvassing in Galway ahead of the Galway West byelection.

Thomas received a warm reception from locals as he canvassed in Boleybeg, between Bearna and Salthill, last weekend. The cost-of-living crisis is the biggest issue being raised on doorsteps, and many people believe the Government is “completely disconnected from the ordinary person”. Many of those Thomas speaks with are sick of the Government parties. People feel that the current Government is not representing them at all.

He says immigrants are an important part of the Irish economy, but he believes Irish people get upset when immigrants have “everything handed to them” by the State. ’Independent Ireland have been calling for a long time for responsible measures in relation to the immigration coming into this country. The Government failed miserably on that – that is why we are in the position that we are in today’





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Galway West Byelection Noel Thomas Gráinne Seoige Independent Ireland Immigration The Government Cillian Keane

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