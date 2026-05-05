Garda Admits to Hit-and-Run Death, Victim's Wife Calls Him a 'Coward'

A serving Garda, Michael Ball, has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Niall MacEneaney in a hit-and-run incident. The victim's wife delivered a heartbreaking statement in court, denouncing Ball's actions and rejecting any portrayal of him as a hero.

The wife of Niall MacEneaney, who was fatally injured in a hit-and-run incident, delivered a powerful victim impact statement in court, directly addressing the perpetrator, Michael Ball, stating he was a coward, not a hero.

Ball, a serving member of An Garda Siochana at the time, pleaded guilty to dangerously driving his vehicle and failing to provide assistance after the collision on March 17, 2024. The incident occurred on Rathmullan Road in Drogheda, where Ball was travelling at speeds between 86kph and 109kph in a 50kph zone when he struck MacEneaney, a popular GAA coach, who was walking home from socializing with friends. MacEneaney was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered catastrophic injuries.

The investigation revealed crucial evidence linking Ball to the crime. Fragments of the car bumper, a headlight, and parts of the registration plate were discovered at the scene, leading investigators to Ball’s vehicle, a blue Skoda Octavia, which was found parked at a property where he was staying with colleagues. The car exhibited significant damage, including a shattered passenger window, a damaged bonnet, and a missing registration plate. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of MacEneaney’s blood on the vehicle.

Ball was found asleep at the property and initially claimed to have no recollection of the incident, stating he was unsure who was driving the car and experiencing a vague memory of damage and a head injury. CCTV footage contradicted his claims, showing him drinking in multiple establishments before driving at excessive speeds towards the location of the collision.

The footage showed his vehicle travelling between 107kph and 111kph prior to impact, with brake lights activating only 0.24 seconds before the collision. He did not stop to render aid. In his prepared statement, Ball claimed the pedestrian suddenly ran into the path of his car, and he had no time to react. He expressed remorse but offered no explanation for failing to stop at the scene, attributing it to sheer panic.

However, Grace MacEneaney’s victim impact statement powerfully refuted any notion of Ball as a protector or hero, emphasizing the devastating loss she has endured. She questioned his motivations for joining An Garda Siochana and described her life as being irrevocably torn apart, struggling with grief, sleeplessness, and an inability to find comfort in her own home. She recounted their 21-year relationship, highlighting the love and protection she felt with her husband, and lamented the lack of a final goodbye.

The court heard that Ball was still a person of interest when informed of MacEneaney’s death and became visibly upset. The case underscores the tragic consequences of reckless driving and the profound impact of such incidents on victims and their families





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hit-And-Run An Garda Siochana Fatal Collision Victim Impact Statement Dangerous Driving

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea hit new low as Nottingham Forest take huge step toward safety in LondonTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Garda rushed to hospital after being hit by e-bike as horrified parents and children look onThe garda, who was on patrol in the area and seeking out youngsters on scramblers and e-bikes, was injured when he and colleagues approached teens in the Hartstown Park area at around 5pm on Sunday.

Read more »

Dramatic Draw: Manchester City’s Title Bid Hit by Everton’s ResilienceManchester City’s Premier League title challenge suffered a blow as they drew 3-3 with Everton in a thrilling match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with a late equaliser from Jeremy Doku salvaging a point after a stunning Everton comeback.

Read more »

Grace Lynch's Parents Targeted by Online Trolls with Intimidating PostsHeartbroken parents of teen killed by scrambler face online harassment, including fake images and false claims, while calling for stronger laws and Garda powers.

Read more »

Woman rushed to hospital after Aberdeen motorbike hit-and-runA motorbike is seen speeding towards the woman before striking her on the pavement on Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen

Read more »

Court of Appeal criticises Garda failure to interview wife of child abuser but upholds convictionThe Court of Appeal has criticised the Gardaí for not interviewing the wife of an 87-year-old man convicted of sexual assault, but ruled his trial was not unfair. The wife died before the trial and the court found the jury was aware of the missing evidence.

Read more »