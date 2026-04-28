Gardaí Appeal for Information Following Galway Shop Theft

Police in Ballinasloe, Galway are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a theft from a local shop on July 20, 2025. CCTV images have been released and detailed descriptions of the individuals are provided.

Gardaí , the Irish police force, are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft that occurred at a retail establishment in County Galway last summer.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM in a village within the Galway region. Ballinasloe Garda Station is currently leading the investigation and has released a CCTV image of one of the individuals believed to be central to the theft. The details of the crime, as reported by Crimecall, indicate that two male suspects entered the shop separately. The first suspect was observed selecting and removing several bottles of alcohol from the store's shelving.

Simultaneously, or shortly thereafter, the second suspect was seen taking steaks directly from the refrigerated section. Both individuals then exited the premises through the main entrance, making off with the stolen goods. The Gardaí have provided a detailed physical description of both suspects in an effort to aid in their identification. The first suspect is described as a male approximately five feet ten inches in height, appearing to be in his thirties.

He has a slim build and is distinguishable by a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black cap, a black top, and blue jeans. The second suspect is also described as a male of approximately five feet ten inches in height and appearing to be in his thirties, with a similarly slim build. He has black hair and was wearing a blue top featuring white stripes on the arms, paired with blue jeans.

Authorities are hoping that someone will recognize these individuals based on the provided descriptions and the released CCTV image. The investigation is ongoing, and Gardaí are actively pursuing all available leads. They believe that public cooperation is crucial to bringing those responsible to justice and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The theft, while seemingly minor in nature, represents a breach of trust and a loss for the local business.

The Gardaí are urging anyone who may have information relating to this theft, or who recognizes either of the suspects, to come forward and contact Ballinasloe Garda Station directly. The contact number for the station is (090) 9631890. Even seemingly insignificant details could prove valuable to the investigation. Individuals with information are encouraged to share anything they may have witnessed around the time of the incident, including descriptions of any vehicles seen in the area or any unusual activity.

The Gardaí are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and appreciate the public's assistance in achieving this goal. This appeal for information highlights the importance of community vigilance and the role that citizens play in supporting law enforcement efforts. The Irish Mirror also encourages readers to consider adding it as a preferred source on Google to stay informed about local news and developments.

This ensures continued access to exclusive reporting and updates on important events within the region. The Gardaí are hopeful that this public appeal will generate valuable leads and ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in this theft





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Gardaí Theft Galway Ballinasloe CCTV Crimecall Police Appeal Suspects Investigation Ireland

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