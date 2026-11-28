Gardaí arrest a 44-year-old man in Co Cork after discovering a suspected Real IRA arms cache containing disassembled firearms and ammunition at a remote property in Kilmichael.

Irish police officers, known as Gardaí, have arrested a 44-year-old man in County Cork following the discovery of a suspected arms cache linked to the Real IRA. The discovery occurred at a remote property in the Kilmichael area of West Cork, prompting a significant security operation led by the Special Detective Unit. This development marks a critical step in the ongoing investigation into dissident republican activities that threaten the peace process.

Arrest Details and Legal Detention

Detectors from the Special Detective Unit based in Dublin, supported by local officers from Cork, arrested the suspect in Dunmanway town on Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old man, who resides in the Kilmichael area, was transported to Bandon Garda Station for questioning regarding the discovery of the weapons. He is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, a legal provision that permits the Gardaí to hold suspects for up to 72 hours before formal charges must be filed or the individual must be released.

Also read Gardaí Search West Cork Properties for Alleged Real IRA Arms Dump

Composition of the Seized Weapons Cache

The operation resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of illicit material, including disassembled firearms parts and ammunition. The confiscated items reportedly include components for semi-automatic rifles as well as handguns. Evidence suggests that these gun parts and ammunition were not stored in a single location but were hidden across different areas within the property. This distribution method is often employed to avoid detection during routine searches or visual inspections.

Property Location and Forensic Examination

The property where the cache was found is located at Shanacashel, Kilmichael, and comprises a house, several outhouses, farmland, and areas adjacent to extensive tracts of forestry. The remote and wooded nature of the site likely contributed to the difficulty in locating the hidden items. Garda technical experts have removed the weaponry and ammunition from the scene to conduct a thorough forensic examination. Their primary objective is to identify any fingerprint or DNA evidence on the components before the items are sent for further analysis by Garda ballistics experts.

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Operational Support and Multi-Agency Cooperation

The successful execution of this operation required the cooperation of multiple agencies and specialized units. In addition to the Special Detective Unit, the Cork County Garda Divisional Search team provided critical assistance. The Garda Dog Unit was also deployed to aid in the search. Notably, personnel from the Defence Force Engineering Corps, stationed at Collins Barracks in Cork, utilized ground-penetrating radar technology. This advanced equipment was essential for locating areas where the ground had been disturbed, indicating potential burial sites for the hidden weapons.

Broader Context and Future Investigations

This arrest follows a series of similar operations conducted earlier in the summer across Dublin, Monaghan, and Louth. During that period, Special Detective Unit officers targeted dissident republican groups opposed to the Good Friday Agreement, leading to additional arms seizures and arrests. While Gardaí have maintained strict confidentiality regarding the specifics of the Cork operation, it is understood that senior detectives from the Special Detective Unit in Dublin led the investigation into subversive activity. The ongoing efforts highlight the continued vigilance required to dismantle networks attempting to undermine the peace process through violence.