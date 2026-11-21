Cork police detain a 23-year-old man following the armed hijacking of a mother's car on Curraheen Road. The suspect faces charges under the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a violent car hijacking in Cork that involved a firearm. The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday morning following a targeted surveillance operation in the Hollyhill area of Cork city. This arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the incident where a young mother was threatened at gunpoint and forced from her vehicle earlier this week.

Arrest Details and Detention Conditions

Members of the Armed Support Unit executed the arrest at the suspect's residence in Hollyhill early on Saturday. The operation was conducted after Gardaí successfully located the stolen white VW Golf involved in the crime. Following the detention, the 23-year-old was transported to Togher Garda station. He is currently held under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, a legal provision that permits the detention of suspects for a maximum period of 72 hours during the investigative phase.

Also read Met Eireann Issues Yellow Rain Warnings for Cork Kerry and Waterford

The November 17 Hijacking Incident

The criminal event occurred on Tuesday, November 17, at approximately 1:40 pm on Curraheen Road in Bishopstown. The victim, identified as Mikaela, a 29-year-old mother of two, was stopped near the entrance to the University College Cork pitches at The Farm. A man approached her white VW Golf, opened the passenger door, and produced a gun. He ordered Mikaela to exit the vehicle and drove off toward the Curraheen roundabout. Although she suffered no physical injuries, the incident left her deeply shaken.

Victim Ordeal and Witness Accounts

Mikaela's sister, Laura, detailed the traumatic sequence of events during an appearance on Cork's Red FM. She explained that Mikaela had just dropped one of her children at creche when the attacker emerged from nowhere and entered the passenger seat. The man pointed the weapon at Mikaela, demanding she leave the keys and exit the car. Laura noted that Mikaela initially froze in shock before the assailant reiterated his threats. She eventually complied, escaping to safety as the man drove away in the hijacked vehicle.

Advertisement

Investigation and Evidence Gathering

The investigation relied heavily on CCTV footage harvested from Bishopstown and surrounding neighborhoods to track both the stolen vehicle and the hijacker's initial transport. The suspect arrived at the scene in a wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which he abandoned after the hijacking. This vehicle was later discovered with a blown-out tyre. Investigators also traced the Vectra to a sale in Conna, east Cork, in September. The seller provided a description of the buyer that matched the profile of the man arrested on Saturday.

Tracing the Stolen Vehicle

Real-time intelligence played a crucial role in locating the stolen white VW Golf. Gardaí received reports of sightings on Shandon Street and near Laffan's Court off Redemption Road. These reports came approximately two hours after the initial hijacking. The information allowed officers to pinpoint the car's location, leading directly to the recovery of the vehicle and the subsequent arrest of the suspect. The investigation underscores the coordinated effort by local police to resolve high-risk violent crimes swiftly.