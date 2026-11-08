Garda Arrest Two After Tommy Robinson Brawl at Kilkenny Event

Gardaí arrested two individuals and canceled a Kilkenny celebrity boxing event after a violent confrontation involving Tommy Robinson and Mo Deen.

Gardaí responded to significant public disorder in Kilkenny city on Saturday night following a violent altercation involving far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The incident erupted at a celebrity boxing promotion hosted by British influencer HSTikkyTokky at The Hub in Cillín Hill, leading to two arrests and serious injuries. Violence broke out both inside the boxing ring and among the spectators, forcing event organizers to cancel the remaining program before the headline bout could take place.

Initial Incident Sparks Chain Reaction Violence

The chaos began after Mo Deen won his scheduled match and jumped out of the ring to confront Robinson, who was seated in the front row. This unexpected leap into the audience triggered a brawl among the crowd, prompting Garda headquarters to dispatch members to the scene at approximately 9pm. A male in his thirties sustained severe injuries during the commotion and was treated by paramedics at the venue before being transported to St Luke's Hospital.

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Following the initial scuffle, Robinson was brought into the ring for a staged face-off with Deen, an apparent attempt to promote a potential future fight between the two men. The confrontation was overseen by Harrison Sullivan, known online as HSTikkyTokky, the founder of Unhinged Productions. Sullivan had organized the evening as a night of influencer boxing and live entertainment, but the situation quickly escalated beyond his control when tensions boiled over inside the ring.

Second Confrontation Leads to Mass Brawl

Violence flared a second time when Robinson brought a book about Britain's grooming gangs into the ring and threw it at Deen. This action ignited another mass brawl within the ring, which subsequently spilled out into the wider audience. The disorder became so severe that it disrupted the entire event, compelling the promoters to abandon the scheduled festivities immediately. Police confirmed that the unrest affected multiple areas of the venue, including the ringside seating and the spectator galleries.

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Gardaí confirmed that two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the violent disorder. A man in his twenties was arrested and detained under Section 4 at a Garda station in the southeast of Ireland. Additionally, a second male, who is an adult in his teens, was arrested specifically for violent disorder. Authorities stated that investigations are ongoing, with Garda members reviewing CCTV footage and online clips of the brawl to build a criminal case.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Aftermath

Mo Deen, whose real name is Mohammad Kubba, released a video message addressing the controversy and the safety concerns that followed the incident. He claimed that the kick he aimed at Robinson was part of a pre-agreed script and expressed fear for his safety after the unrest led to assaults on his entourage. Deen stated that he simply followed the instructions provided by the event organizers and urged his supporters to remain calm.

The influencer emphasized that he had no intention of causing harm and reiterated his appreciation for England and its people. He asked for clarity on why he was being attacked, insisting that he was merely executing a plan that Robinson had previously agreed to. The situation remains under active investigation as Gardaí work to identify all parties involved in the disorder that marred the event at The Hub.