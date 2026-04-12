Gardaí Clear Fuel Protests in Dublin and Galway, Anticipating Government Measures

Irish police have cleared fuel price protests in Dublin and Galway, deploying public order units and erecting barriers. An emergency Cabinet meeting is scheduled to address the demonstrations, which are largely led by hauliers and farmers.

Fuel protesters in Dublin city centre are claiming they were unexpectedly confronted by a significant Garda presence, describing the encounter as an ambush. This occurred during the early morning hours, with the protesters reporting the deployment of a large public order unit. The demonstration on O'Connell Street was brought to an end through an overnight Garda operation.

This action took place in anticipation of an emergency Cabinet meeting scheduled for this afternoon, where government officials are expected to finalize measures aimed at resolving protests related to fuel costs. Following the clearance, steel barriers were strategically positioned on surrounding roads to restrict access and prevent the re-establishment of blockades. Gardaí are currently monitoring the perimeter, while street cleaning crews worked to remove debris left behind by the protesters. Separate from the Dublin operation, Gardaí also carried out an action at Galway docks this morning. Officers, equipped with shields and protective gear, engaged with protesters at the harbor, resulting in clashes. The operations represent a concerted effort by law enforcement to address the escalating protests that have impacted the country. \The actions undertaken by the Gardaí are part of a broader response to a series of coordinated protests that began on Tuesday. These protests were primarily organized by hauliers, farmers, and agricultural workers. Their initial demonstrations included slow-moving convoys on major motorways and complete stoppages, aimed at disrupting traffic and raising awareness of their concerns. Protesters also established blockades at critical infrastructure points, aiming to apply pressure on the government. Yesterday, the Gardaí initially cleared a blockade at the Whitegate oil refinery in County Cork. The operation in Cork also involved physical confrontations between protesters and Gardaí, with pepper spray deployed during the hour-long operation. The primary objective of this intervention was to restore access for fuel trucks, ensuring the continued supply of essential resources. The government's decision to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting signals the urgency of the situation and the government's commitment to finding a resolution. The measures to be discussed and agreed upon today are expected to address the core issues driving the protests and provide a pathway toward resolving the disputes over fuel costs. The erection of barriers and increased police presence show that the police is serious about keeping the peace and keep these protests from happening again. \The ongoing protests, which began with coordinated actions on Tuesday, have significantly disrupted transportation and impacted critical infrastructure. The protesters' core demands revolve around the rising costs of fuel, which have placed a substantial burden on their businesses and livelihoods. The government's response, including the emergency Cabinet meeting and the deployment of law enforcement, reflects the complex nature of the situation and the need to balance the rights of protesters with the imperative of maintaining public order and ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services. The Gardaí operations in Dublin, Galway, and Cork are indicative of the government’s resolve to address the protests head-on. The government's planned measures, to be approved in the emergency Cabinet meeting, are highly anticipated, and are expected to be focused on addressing the underlying issues that are driving the protests, possibly including financial assistance or adjustments to fuel taxes. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as the government seeks to find a resolution to the ongoing demonstrations. Updates on this breaking news are continuously available





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