Garda Cold Case Team Seeks DNA Match in Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Across 20 Countries

Irish police have submitted a DNA profile found on the victim's boot to forensic agencies in over 20 countries under the Prum Convention, but no match has been found yet. The profile, termed 'alien DNA', does not belong to the convicted suspect Ian Bailey or the victim. The investigation continues as Gardaí also collect samples from retired officers and relatives of potential contacts.

The unsolved murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork, Ireland, in December 1996 continues to be investigated, with Garda cold case detectives now pursuing a new lead involving a DNA profile obtained from her boot.

The DNA sample, described as alien DNA by the late Ian Bailey, the chief suspect who was convicted in France in absentia, does not match Bailey or any other known individual. The profile was found on an eyelet of the tongue of her right boot. Gardaí have submitted this profile to forensic agencies in over 20 countries under the Prum Convention, which allows law enforcement to exchange DNA, fingerprint, and vehicle registration data to combat cross-border crime and terrorism.

The convention includes both EU and non-EU states, and Ireland, which holds a database of nearly 75,000 criminal DNA samples, is a signatory. The database accessed includes more than 11 million DNA samples, with France contributing 7.4 million. Despite the extensive search, no match has been found as of yet.

The investigation has also involved obtaining DNA samples from retired Gardaí and family members of deceased individuals who may have had contact with Toscan du Plantier's body, clothing, or footwear around the time of the murder. The Garda Serious Crime Review Team has approached about a dozen potential contacts, collecting samples from roughly half a dozen.

These samples are being sent to the Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) laboratory for comparison, but no match has been obtained for the foreign DNA profile discovered by French forensic scientists. The French team, dispatched by investigating magistrate Judge Patrick Gachon, had examined the exhibits in 2011 and later reported finding this unidentified DNA.

Bailey, who maintained his innocence until his death in January 2024, revealed the existence of the alien DNA in 2018 after obtaining access to the French case file. He stated that over 100 blood samples were collected at the scene, most belonging to Toscan du Plantier, but this particular sample was not hers nor did it match his own, as he had voluntarily given DNA to Gardaí in 1996. The case remains one of Ireland's most notorious unsolved murders.

Toscan du Plantier, a 39-year-old mother, was found beaten to death on the laneway to her holiday home at Dreenane, Toormore, near Schull in West Cork, on December 23, 1996. Her neighbor, retired teacher Shirley Foster, discovered the body. Ian Bailey, an English journalist living in Ireland, was arrested but never charged by Irish authorities.

However, French prosecutors pursued the case, leading to his conviction in absentia in 2019 for voluntary homicide. Bailey appealed, but the case was pending at his death. The lack of a DNA match continues to fuel speculation and investigation. The Garda cold case team, led by Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy and Detective Superintendent Joanne O'Brien, remains committed to identifying the killer.

The use of international DNA databases under the Prum Convention represents a significant step, but the absence of a match so far underscores the challenges. The investigation is ongoing, with Gardaí appealing for any information that might assist in identifying the unknown DNA profile. The case has drawn widespread attention, not only for its brutality but also for the cross-border legal complexities.

The French conviction of Bailey, despite the lack of a match for this DNA, adds a layer of controversy, with some questioning the evidence. Nevertheless, the Gardaí continue to treat the case as active and are employing modern forensic techniques to find a resolution





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Sophie Toscan Du Plantier Ian Bailey DNA Prum Convention Cold Case

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