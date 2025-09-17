Garda Commissioner Enjoying 'The Traitors Ireland'

Irish Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly reveals he enjoys the popular RTÉ show 'The Traitors Ireland', saying it's good entertainment, while also highlighting the supportive environment for Garda Eamon O'Keeffe, who prominently featured on the series.

The Garda Commissioner, Justin Kelly, has expressed his enjoyment of the popular RTÉ One show, * The Traitors Ireland *. The show, which features a group of strangers living together in a castle and competing in tasks to build a prize fund, while simultaneously being sabotaged by hidden 'traitors', has captivated Irish audiences since its premiere. One contestant who quickly gained attention was Garda Eamon O'Keeffe.

Eamon, a member of An Garda Síochána stationed in Kilsheelan, Tipperary, has received overwhelming support from his colleagues. Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly, Commissioner Kelly acknowledged that his busy schedule has limited his viewing of the series but confirmed he has seen Eamon featured on the show. 'Myself and my wife have actually watched The Traitors quite a lot and I've quite enjoyed it - so I have seen Eamon on The Traitors,' he shared with RTE. 'It's entertainment - I'm sure you're asking from a work point of view, where it is not on my radar whatsoever. I have lots of more important things to be worrying about than The Traitors. 'I compliment the producers; it is good entertainment.'Eamon, initially revealed as one of the series' traitors, stated that his colleagues have been incredibly supportive of his participation in the show. He told RSVP Live: 'I have gotten unbelievable support from my colleagues. They are really good and really fun. 'They are loving the memes. I am getting a lot of positivity because it was something different and a bit of craic. 'In general, I have gotten very good feedback and I am very pleased with it. I am a big boy, I have a good sense of humor and I can handle myself. 'I haven’t been to work, I have taken some time off while the show is airing. I anticipate it and I have a good sense of humour and I am very professional. There is no problem whatsoever there.' Addressing the necessity of obtaining permission to participate, Eamon clarified: 'The people that needed to know about it knew. I wasn’t representing An Garda Síochána, I was representing myself. It just so happens that I am a Garda on the show.'Commissioner Kelly, with 33 years of policing experience and previous roles as Deputy Commissioner Security, Strategy and Governance, has made it clear that his focus remains on his duties. Meanwhile, *The Traitors Ireland* continues to entertain viewers on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.





