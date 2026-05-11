Garda Commissioner Praises Career Choice While Promoting Recruitment

The Garda Commissioner discusses the modern improvements in resources and training provided to officers while maintaining that the essential nature of the job remains the same. He encourages individuals to consider a career in the Garda Síochána, highlighting its opportunities and the rewarding nature of public service.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly emphasizes that, despite the differences in level of support and resources provided to officers in the modern force compared to when he joined in 1992, the actual nature of the job remains largely unchanged.

He reiterates the rewarding and resilient nature of the career and the invaluable opportunities it offers, both in terms of professional growth and the chance to serve communities across the country. Speaking at the launch of a recent recruitment campaign alongside Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan, the Commissioner emphasizes that young individuals interested in joining should consider a career in the Garda Síochána, encouraged by the organization's long history and community-focused policing tradition





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Garda Síochána Recruitment Campaign Career Choice Community-Focused Policing Tradition Public Service

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