Garda Commissioner Thanks Force for Handling Fuel Protests and Vows Action Against Intimidation

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly publicly thanks the Gardaí for their professionalism and dedication in policing the fuel protests and blockades. He addresses concerns over online intimidation and promises investigation. The announcement follows the successful dismantling of illegal blockades that disrupted essential services.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has issued a public expression of gratitude to the members of the Garda Síochána who were involved in policing the recent fuel protests and blockades across the country. The Commissioner's message, released by Garda Headquarters on Monday, acknowledged the significant challenges faced by the force during the operation and praised their professionalism and dedication in handling the difficult situations.

This public acknowledgment followed the declaration of an exceptional event on Friday, which necessitated the cancellation of leave and rest days for many Gardaí, ensuring sufficient resources were available to regain control of the sites blockaded by protesters. This massive undertaking involved over 1,500 Gardaí and saw the force take back control of strategically important locations, including the Whitegate oil refinery in east Cork, Galway docks, and Dublin's O'Connell Street. Commissioner Kelly, who returned from leave to directly oversee the operation, emphasized his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Gardaí and their representatives. He also expressed his deep concern over the online intimidation of Gardaí and vowed that such behavior would not be tolerated. Commissioner Kelly's full statement provided further details of his appreciation. He stated, “Since the start of the fuel protests you have been working hard to deal with many challenging policing situations all across the country. You have done this with great professionalism and dedication and I wish to thank you all sincerely for this. I completely understand the really difficult situations many of you have been faced with.” He highlighted the success in dismantling the illegal blockades, which had disrupted access to vital national infrastructure, including emergency services, hospitals, and the fuel supply network. Kelly also commended the Gardaí for their prompt response to calls for additional personnel and acknowledged the personal sacrifices made to answer the call to duty. The Commissioner extended his thanks to the Garda Representative Associations for their cooperation during this unprecedented period. The statement continued, addressing the issue of intimidation: “I am concerned to hear about attempts in person and online to threaten and intimidate Gardaí who are engaged in their lawful work. I have viewed some of this online material myself and have been absolutely appalled by it. This will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated with the aim of bringing those involved to justice.” Finally, the statement concluded with thanks from both the Minister for Justice and the An Taoiseach, who had requested that Commissioner Kelly convey their gratitude to the Gardaí for their work over the past week. The Commissioner concluded his statement with a personal expression of thanks. The extensive operation saw a large contingent of Gardaí deployed to manage the protests and blockades, demonstrating the force’s commitment to maintaining public order and ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. The Commissioner's public acknowledgement of their efforts underscores the difficult circumstances under which the Gardaí worked, and the crucial role they played in resolving the crisis. The focus on online intimidation also highlights the challenges the force faces in protecting its members from personal attacks and ensuring their safety while fulfilling their duties. This acknowledgment serves as an important recognition of the dedication and resilience of the Garda Síochána during a challenging period for the country. The statement also reflects the Government's appreciation for the Gardaí’s actions in protecting essential services and upholding the rule of law. The commitment to investigate online threats demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to the intimidation of Gardaí and a dedication to ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of harassment





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Garda Síochána Fuel Protests Blockades Justin Kelly Intimidation

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