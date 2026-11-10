Garda Commissioner Warns Zero Tolerance for EU Protest Disruptions in Dublin

Ireland deploys over 5,000 Garda members for the EU presidency events. Commissioner Justin Kelly warns of swift action against roadblocks and protests in Dublin to ensure security.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has issued a stern warning that there will be absolutely no toleration for robust protests or roadblocks in Dublin during the key events of Ireland's EU presidency this week. This declaration comes as the capital prepares to host up to fifty heads of state and international leaders, a gathering that presents significant risks to public safety and security in the coming days.

Swift Action Against Road Obstructions

Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Roberts, the senior officer in charge of policing in Dublin, stated that any obstruction on the roads similar to the fuel-related protests in April will be dealt with swiftly and robustly. The Garda is prepared for all eventualities, deploying over five hundred public order unit members to maintain order. These personnel are supported by two water cannons and heavy-duty towing vehicles stationed on standby to respond immediately to any attempts to block key thoroughfares.

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Enhanced Physical Security Measures

Heavy vehicle mitigation barriers will be highly visible on Dublin streets, designed to prevent large vehicles from being weaponized as part of any terror attack. While primarily intended to stop large vehicles from breaching security cordon, these barriers also serve to frustrate efforts to obstruct roads as a form of protest. Security scanning equipment will be utilized to check for weapons or explosives as people enter security-cordoned areas, ensuring a comprehensive screening process for all attendees.

International Support and Drone Defense

Police officers from Latvia, Portugal, and Northern Ireland with specialist skills are on the ground in Dublin to augment the Garda and Defence Forces anti-drone operation. Although not deployed on the front lines, these international experts are handling sniffer dogs trained to find bombs and providing additional technical support. The main focus of this unprecedented security operation remains the Convention Centre and its surrounding cordon at the International Financial Services Centre on Dublin's north quays.

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Political Gathering and Threat Landscape

The European Political Community meeting takes place on Thursday, involving up to fifty European leaders and heads of European organizations as part of the biggest event in Ireland's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU. The following day, an informal meeting will occur with the presidents of the European Council and European Commission in attendance. The presence of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy adds an additional layer of security, particularly given the drone sightings near the flight path of Zelenskiy's plane last December.

Unprecedented Policing Surge and Costs

This is the biggest security operation in the history of the State, involving over five thousand Garda members and costing tens of millions of euros. The operation includes over fifteen thousand tours of duty, each lasting twelve hours, along with more than one hundred advanced escort training Garda motorcyclists and two hundred motorcycle security escorts. Commissioner Kelly noted that hybrid threats, including cyber attacks and bomb hoaxes, were expected due to the continued war between Russia and Ukraine, though recent threats were European in nature rather than focused on Ireland alone.