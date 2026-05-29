Garda crackdown on intoxicated driving for June bank holiday as road deaths rise

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority have intensified road policing for the June bank holiday weekend, warning drivers that impaired operation will not be tolerated after a concerning increase in fatalities this year.

The June bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, with summer festivities leading to increased traffic and a higher risk of serious collisions.

An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority, has launched a roads policing operation effective from Thursday, 28 May 2026. This enforcement campaign aims to detect intoxicated driving and promote road safety during the heightened travel period. The timing of the operation reflects data showing that collision risk peaks between 12pm and 9pm across the weekend, while drug and alcohol-related arrests are most frequent between 9pm and 3am.

To date in 2026, 69 lives have been lost on Irish roads, which is four more than the same period in 2025-a year that already recorded the highest death toll in a decade. Age demographics of impaired driving arrests reveal that over 40 percent of those arrested for drug driving in 2025 and 2026 were aged 21 to 30, while 29 percent of alcohol-related arrests involved drivers aged 35 to 45.

Chief Superintendent David Harrington of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau emphasized that any motorist under the influence will be arrested and faces losing their licence upon conviction. He urged people to plan safe journeys home, using taxis, public transport, or designated drivers. Minister of State Seán Canney added that all road users must adopt safe habits such as slowing down, avoiding mobile phone use, wearing seatbelts, and watching for vulnerable users like pedestrians and cyclists.

The appeal comes as more people take advantage of the fine weather to travel, walk, cycle, and socialize. Authorities stress that everyone shares responsibility for making Irish roads safer during this high‑risk holiday period and beyond





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Road Safety Intoxicated Driving June Bank Holiday An Garda Siochana Traffic Collisions Ireland RSA Drunk Driving Drug Driving Road Policing Holiday Travel

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