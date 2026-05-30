Garda Intensifies Road Safety Operation Over June Bank Holiday to Combat Dangerous Driving

Ireland's Garda launches a major road safety operation over the June bank holiday weekend, targeting speeding, mobile phone use, and drugged/drunk driving. Statistics show rising fatalities and high arrest rates among young drivers.

Ireland Garda has launched a major road safety operation over the June bank holiday weekend, targeting dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, mobile phone use while driving, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The operation, which began on Thursday and runs until Tuesday, comes amid a rise in road fatalities. As of Friday, 69 people had died in road traffic incidents this year, up four from the same period last year. Last year saw 190 road deaths, the highest in a decade. Chief Superintendent David Harrington of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau emphasized the dangers of impaired driving, stating that it is unacceptable and illegal.

He urged all road users to never drive after consuming drugs or alcohol and to plan their journeys home in advance, using taxis, public transport, or designated drivers. Analysis of road crashes over the past four June bank holiday weekends shows that the risk of collisions is highest between midday and 9pm.

Meanwhile, intoxicated driving arrests peak between 9pm and 3am. Notably, 41 percent of drivers arrested for drug-impaired driving are aged between 21 and 30 years old. Among drivers who survived crashes involving a fatality or serious injury, 63 percent were tested for alcohol, and 7 percent (384 drivers) tested positive. Of those, nearly half (169) were seriously injured.

Overall, 38 people died and 264 others were seriously injured in these incidents. The Garda operation will also focus on seat belt enforcement. Minister of State at the Department of Transport Se Canney appealed to all road users to take extra care and practice good road safety habits. The June bank holiday is one of the busiest periods on Ireland roads, with increased traffic and a higher rate of crashes resulting in death or serious injury.

The Garda urges everyone to be vigilant and responsible. The public is reminded that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol not only endangers the driver but also other road users. The operation aims to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries by enforcing traffic laws and raising awareness. By targeting high-risk behaviors such as speeding, mobile phone use, and impaired driving, authorities hope to make the roads safer for everyone.

Road users are encouraged to cooperate with Garda checkpoints and to report any dangerous driving they witness. The Garda will continue to monitor road conditions and respond to incidents throughout the holiday weekend





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Garda Operation Road Safety Bank Holiday Dangerous Driving Drink Driving

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