Gardaí Investigate Bomb Threat Amid Fuel Protests and Concerns over Vigilante Groups

An investigation is underway after a threat was made to bomb a Garda station if officers use "heavy-handed" tactics against fuel protestors. The threat comes amidst major Garda operations involving 1,500 officers and concerns about the infiltration of protests by far-right and criminal elements. The Garda Special Detective Unit is assessing the threat's credibility.

Gardai are currently investigating a concerning threat that alleges a Garda station would be targeted with an explosive device if officers were perceived to be overly aggressive towards fuel protestors. The Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU), the force's anti-terrorism division, is actively assessing the nature and credibility of the threat, which was issued to the Garda Commissioner's office last Thursday.

The threat, suspected to be a hoax, claimed a bomb had been planted at an undisclosed Garda station within the country, and that it would be detonated if gardai employed “heavy handed” tactics against protestors engaged in blockades at various locations across Ireland, including Dublin's O'Connell Street, Galway docks, and the Whitegate oil refinery in Cork. The alleged group behind the threat is unknown to the gardai, which has fueled initial suspicions that it is an elaborate hoax designed to sow fear and disrupt law enforcement efforts. However, given the unprecedented scale of the protests and the subsequent deployment of gardai in what was deemed an “exceptional” event, the SDU is treating the threat with the utmost seriousness, as standard procedure dictates. The recent protests, which led to significant Garda operations over the weekend, have raised concerns about the emergence of potentially dangerous vigilante groups with access to serious weaponry. Approximately 1,500 gardai participated in three major operations across O’Connell Street, Galway docks, and the Whitegate oil refinery between Saturday and Sunday. This represented approximately 10% of the entire Garda force of 14,400, but a significantly higher proportion of the uniformed branch, who made up the majority of personnel involved in the operations. The extensive operation, codenamed Plain Porch, was initiated on Friday night when Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly declared an exceptional event, allowing him to cancel leave and rest days for officers. This allowed for the rapid mobilization of resources and personnel in less than 24 hours. On Monday, Commissioner Kelly issued a message of appreciation to gardai nationwide who had been drafted into the operations at short notice. He commended their professionalism and dedication in the face of challenging circumstances. He acknowledged the difficult situations many officers encountered and thanked them for their service, highlighting their success in dismantling the illegal blockades that were interfering with access to critical national infrastructure. The Commissioner also expressed his gratitude for the officers who answered the call for additional personnel, recognizing the personal sacrifices they made. He also praised the level of cooperation provided by their representative associations during this unprecedented period. Furthermore, the Commissioner addressed the threats and intimidation directed at gardai both online and in person. He condemned these actions, stating that they would not be tolerated and would be thoroughly investigated to bring those responsible to justice. Several arrests were made during the major Garda operations over the weekend. Gardai from across Ireland were deployed on short notice to Galway, Dublin, and Cork, with some officers traveling hundreds of kilometers to fulfill their policing duties. The Galway operation, which commenced around 8am on Sunday, involved approximately 200 gardai. In addition to the 500 gardai involved in the Sunday morning operation, an additional 400 officers were deployed on Friday and Saturday. A heavy Garda presence remained at all three locations on Sunday evening, although the protests at each site had been brought to an end. Ronan Slevin, General Secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), expressed grave concern over the threats against officers and attempts to intimidate them online, including the disclosure of personal information and the circulation of false material, which he described as criminal acts. The GRA raised these issues with the Garda Commissioner and his management team, and they are satisfied with the assurance that these matters are being vigorously investigated. The GRA expects those responsible to be pursued and charged in the weeks ahead. Slevin reiterated the right to peaceful protest, but expressed concern that some lawful protests had been infiltrated by far-right or criminal elements. He underscored the commitment of gardai to upholding the law and protecting the public





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gardaí Bomb Threat Fuel Protests Vigilante Groups Law Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serving Garda turned whistleblower alleges other members of force lied under oathThe officer claims several members of the force lied on oath

Read more »

Dublin Blockades Cleared as Fuel Protests Continue Across IrelandAn Garda Síochána clears blockades in Dublin following overnight operations amid ongoing fuel protests, causing widespread disruption and prompting government action. The protests continue nationwide, affecting supply chains and critical services, leading to government engagement and the planning of targeted support measures.

Read more »

Irish Garda and Golfer Séamus Patton Hopes for Heart Transplant to Extend LifeSéamus Patton, a 57-year-old Garda and golfer, is among the 660 people in Ireland awaiting an organ transplant. He has been dealing with heart complications since 2007, including mitral valve surgery and an ICD. Patton is now hoping for a heart transplant to improve his health.

Read more »

Garda Commissioner Thanks Force for Handling Fuel Protests and Vows Action Against IntimidationGarda Commissioner Justin Kelly publicly thanks the Gardaí for their professionalism and dedication in policing the fuel protests and blockades. He addresses concerns over online intimidation and promises investigation. The announcement follows the successful dismantling of illegal blockades that disrupted essential services.

Read more »

Teenager Decapitated on Six Flags Batman RideA 17-year-old was killed on the Batman ride at Six Flags in Georgia after entering a restricted area. The incident occurred on June 28, 2008, during a church group outing. The ride has been shut down while authorities investigate. The father of the deceased has said that they do not know what happened but they were not present.

Read more »

Garda accused of bribery, facilitating crime gang and possessing ammunitionTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »