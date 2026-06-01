Gardaí Investigate Incidents at War Memorial Gardens in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a series of incidents at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and on the Chapelizod Road in Dublin. The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating a series of incidents at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and on the Chapelizod Road in Dublin . The investigation began after reports of a male who swam across the river Liffey to lands adjacent to Chapelizod Road following an alleged incident of assault in the vicinity of the War Memorial Gardens at approximately 10.20pm.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital but the cause of death is not clear. A postmortem has been ordered. Gardaí issued an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward. They are looking for any person or motorist who were travelling in the area between 9pm and 10.45pm on Saturday and who may have camera or dashcam footage, to make it available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward. This incident is separate from other news stories such as a woman who played dead while being strangled by her housemate, and a warning from Met Éireann that the second half of June will be warmer than usual.

Additionally, an Irish GP in England has expressed concerns about the future of the UK's healthcare system saying that her husband recognises very rocky times are on the horizon. The Garda investigation is a separate and distinct incident from these other news stories





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Gardaí War Memorial Gardens Islandbridge Chapelizod Road Dublin

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