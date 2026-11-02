Gardaí Investigate Tailor's Pins Hidden in Halloween Sweets in Donegal

Irish police probe dangerous incident where tailor's pins were concealed in confectionery collected by children in Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Co Donegal on October 31st.

Irish police have launched a serious investigation into a disturbing incident involving hazardous items concealed within Halloween confectionery in County Donegal. Authorities are looking into reports that tailor's pins and needles were inserted into sweets collected by young children during trick or treating on October 31st.

Investigation Into Deliberate Safety Risk

Although no children sustained injuries during the incident, the Gardaí have emphasized that the matter is being treated with extreme urgency due to the apparent deliberate creation of a significant risk to child safety. The investigation focuses on the Ballybofey-Stranorlar area, where two separate families reported finding the sharp objects hidden inside chocolate bars and other candies.

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The Gardaí confirmed in an official statement that they received a report of the incident occurring on October 31st in the specified region. Spokespersons for the force stated that enquiries are currently ongoing as detectives work to identify the individual or individuals responsible for concealing these dangerous items within the wrappers.

Discovery by Savannah McDaid and Philippa Falls

The crisis came to light through the vigilance of Savannah McDaid from Stranorlar, who discovered pins in four separate items her preschool son had collected. After her mother advised her to check the treats following viral videos of similar hoaxes, McDaid used a magnet to inspect the sweets. Several items stuck to the magnet, prompting her to open and break them apart to reveal a pin hidden inside.

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Following McDaid's post about the discovery on social media, Philippa Falls from Ballybofey became aware of the potential danger and checked her son's collection. Falls discovered a pin embedded inside a piece of chocolate from a Roses tin. She expressed horror and shock at the find, noting that the pins appeared to have been carefully pushed through wrappers to remain concealed until consumed.

Parental Warnings and Potential Fatalities

Savannah McDaid described the Halloween night as initially fun until the family returned home with the tainted sweets. She highlighted the severity of the risk, stating that the pins were large and sharp enough to potentially cause fatal injuries to excited children eager to eat their treats. McDaid called the act a disgrace and expressed disbelief that such a dangerous item could be inserted into candy meant for kids.

Philippa Falls echoed these sentiments, describing herself as gobsmacked and deeply worried that someone could conceal such hazards in chocolate. She warned other parents to please check all sweets and chocolates in their children's bags immediately. Falls emphasized that the situation could have easily resulted in a fatality if a child had swallowed one of the pins before it was detected.

Community Response and Ongoing Police Work

The swift action of these parents led to a second family identifying the hidden dangers, effectively preventing any further consumption of the contaminated treats. The discovery of pins in multiple items suggests a deliberate effort to create a hazardous environment for local families during the holiday season.

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Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and to carefully inspect all confectionery collected from trick or treating. The investigation into this breach of public trust continues as authorities seek to determine the motive behind placing tailor's pins and needles in items intended for young children.