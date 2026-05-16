Gardaí Investigating Accident or Homicide at Dublin Residence

Forensic examination reveals victim was put in headlock and ultimately choked to death near Artane, Dublin.

Gardai responded to reports of a disturbance in a house on Brookwood Heights in Artane, north Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning. One theory being explored is that the victim and another man he was related to were fighting in the house, and the man who was later arrested was believed to have placed the victim in a headlock and choked him out.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a residence on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am this morning. The family are well known in the area and well regarded as a family. The overall sense from everybody is that this is a shocking thing to wake up to on a Saturday morning and tragic for any family to go through this ordeal.

The true victim here is the young person who has lost their life and the family that surrounds that young man. It’s a huge tragedy. Nobody expects this level of violence to be in your community - it’s contained to a family home. When asked to describe the area, Trina added: “It’s a real social road.

People are often out in their gardens chatting. This road would be the thoroughfare to the shops and it could take me an hour to get there because I’d be chatting to everybody. ” Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s just very tragic. We’re only new to the area so it’s come as quite a shock.

I didn’t hear anything last night - I just saw the fire brigade and ambulance late last night. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s following an incident at a residential property in Dublin 5, on Saturday May 16, 2026





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